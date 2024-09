The youthful coach has not enjoyed a flying start in his new job in Morocco and this time around his side failed to beat a lower division team.

Wydad Casablanca were held to a 0-0 draw by Botola Pro 2 side KAC Marrakech in the Excellence Cup on Sunday.

The draw came a week after Wydad lost 1-0 to Maghreb Fes in their opening league match of the season.

Fans react to Wydad's latest outing and GOAL takes a look at what people have been saying.