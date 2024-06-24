Rhulani Mokwena feels powerless at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'I would have loved to keep Cassius Mailula and Haashim Domingo'

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsRhulani Mokwena feels powerless at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'I would have loved to keep Cassius Mailula and Haashim Domingo'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaOrlando PiratesStellenbosch FCThe 37-year-old candidly acknowledged that he has no control over player movement decisions at the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena speaks out on player contractsThe coach reveals individuals involvedHe says he is not part of the final decisions Article continues below