Rhulani Mokwena closing in on R25 million contract with Egyptian giants - 'The coach will sign a contract for one season'

Rhulani Mokwena’s North African odyssey looks set for a blockbuster new chapter, with Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC readying a deal that would make the South African one of the best paid coaches on the continent.

Despite a turbulent recent period that has seen the 39-year-old bounce around prominent North African clubs since his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2024, the tactician's stock remains sky-high across the continent.

The former Wydad Athletic Club mastermind is currently navigating a departure from Libyan side Al Ittihad SC, with talks over an amicable exit understood to be at an advanced stage.



