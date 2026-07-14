Rhulani Mokwena closing in on R25 million contract with Egyptian giants - 'The coach will sign a contract for one season'
- Al-Ittihad
Pyramids FC identify Mokwena as top target
Rhulani Mokwena’s North African odyssey looks set for a blockbuster new chapter, with Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC readying a deal that would make the South African one of the best paid coaches on the continent.
Despite a turbulent recent period that has seen the 39-year-old bounce around prominent North African clubs since his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2024, the tactician's stock remains sky-high across the continent.
The former Wydad Athletic Club mastermind is currently navigating a departure from Libyan side Al Ittihad SC, with talks over an amicable exit understood to be at an advanced stage.
- AFP
Staggering contract details revealed
The financial packages on offer in Cairo are reportedly eye-watering. According to reports from Egyptian publication Sport El Watan, Mokwena is nearing a deal that would see him earn $120,000 (approximately R2.1 million) per month.
This figure would, however, be split between the head coach and his incoming technical team, totalling a massive R25 million over the course of a single year.
The structure of the deal appears to be reaching its final stages with a source stating: "It was agreed that the coach will sign a contract for one season, with an option for an additional season by mutual consent.
"The technical staff is expected to arrive within the coming hours to take charge of the team officially."
"Pyramids players will begin gathering [Wednesday] to prepare for the new season by undergoing standard medical examinations and fitness tests for all players."
- Al Ittihad
A nomadic journey through North Africa
Should the move be completed, it would mark Mokwena’s fourth job in North Africa since his high-profile departure from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2024.
The tactician spent nine months in Morocco with Wydad Athletic Club before moving to Algeria.
During his time with MC Alger, he enjoyed success by leading them to Super Cup glory, though his subsequent stint in Libya proved more difficult.
Mokwena joined Libyan side Al-Ittihad in March 2026, but the tenure was marred by heartbreak in the Libyan Cup final and a failure to secure CAF inter-club qualification.
- Backpagepix
What comes next for Mokwena?
As he negotiates an exit from Tripoli, the 2025 CAF Champions League winners, Pyramids, now offer him a platform to reaffirm his status as one of Africa’s premier coaches.
His arrival in Cairo would signal Pyramids' intent to dominate both the Egyptian Premier League and continental competition in the upcoming season.
However, if the deal fails to materialise, Mokwena will still be in demand as, despite his relatively poor record of just one Algerian Super Cup trophy with MC Alger during his years in North Africa, he is still considered one of the best, young tactical minds on the continent.
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