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Rhulani Mokwena, Al-IttihadAl-Ittihad
Seth Willis

Rhulani Mokwena asks for patience but promises to make an impact at Al-Ittihad insisting 'we cannot change everything in short period'

South Africa
R. Mokwena
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Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City

The 39-year-old tactician opted to take the new challenge in Libya after parting ways with Algerian League 1 outfit MC Alger a couple of weeks ago. The celebrated South African is expected to help the North African outfit make a mark both domestically and on the continent since he has financial backing.

  • Start of a new chapter

    The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach is currently preparing his team for the resumption of domestic football after the FIFA international break.

    Al-Ittihad have been camping in Morocco for 10 days, where the club played two friendly games to give the tactician a chance to know his players better.

    In the first outing, they fell 2-1 to Difaa Hassani El Jadidi before claiming a 3-0 victory over Mokwena's former side Wydad Athletic Club.

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al Ittihad SCAl Ittihad

    The mission

    Mokwena is known for his love for passing game and build-ups from the back all the way to the final third.

    It is the same style that the fans are hoping to see at Al-Ittihad, playing a beautiful game and scoring in style in their bid to dominate domestically and abroad.

  • Difaa Hassani vs Al IttihadDifaa Hassani

    Early signs impress Mokwena

    "I am very happy to be here. The team is ambitious with quality players, but the team is the star, not individuals," he told the club's media team.

    "In this short period, we cannot change everything. My focus is on improving details, because they make the difference. 

    "What impressed me most was the players’ willingness to learn and work hard. This is just the beginning, and we are still getting to know them," Mokwena added.

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, January 2026MC Alger

    It needs patience to create an identity

    "In the training camp, we focused on compactness, positioning, and pressing, with small adjustments in distances, timing, and actions. Identity cannot be built in five days; it needs consistency and repetition. What we see now are early signs. The players are responding well, but reaching the desired level takes time, which is the biggest challenge," the tactician further explained.

    "Mentally, we are working on responsibility. Playing without fans is not easy, so motivation must be stronger and standards consistent. The training camp was an important first step and gave us a clear idea of what to improve," he added.

    "Finally, to the fans, we will work with humility and effort. We promise commitment and a team that fights for the badge," Mokwena concluded.