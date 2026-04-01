Rhulani Mokwena asks for patience but promises to make an impact at Al-Ittihad insisting 'we cannot change everything in short period'
Start of a new chapter
The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach is currently preparing his team for the resumption of domestic football after the FIFA international break.
Al-Ittihad have been camping in Morocco for 10 days, where the club played two friendly games to give the tactician a chance to know his players better.
In the first outing, they fell 2-1 to Difaa Hassani El Jadidi before claiming a 3-0 victory over Mokwena's former side Wydad Athletic Club.
- Al Ittihad
The mission
Mokwena is known for his love for passing game and build-ups from the back all the way to the final third.
It is the same style that the fans are hoping to see at Al-Ittihad, playing a beautiful game and scoring in style in their bid to dominate domestically and abroad.
- Difaa Hassani
Early signs impress Mokwena
"I am very happy to be here. The team is ambitious with quality players, but the team is the star, not individuals," he told the club's media team.
"In this short period, we cannot change everything. My focus is on improving details, because they make the difference.
"What impressed me most was the players’ willingness to learn and work hard. This is just the beginning, and we are still getting to know them," Mokwena added.
- MC Alger
It needs patience to create an identity
"In the training camp, we focused on compactness, positioning, and pressing, with small adjustments in distances, timing, and actions. Identity cannot be built in five days; it needs consistency and repetition. What we see now are early signs. The players are responding well, but reaching the desired level takes time, which is the biggest challenge," the tactician further explained.
"Mentally, we are working on responsibility. Playing without fans is not easy, so motivation must be stronger and standards consistent. The training camp was an important first step and gave us a clear idea of what to improve," he added.
"Finally, to the fans, we will work with humility and effort. We promise commitment and a team that fights for the badge," Mokwena concluded.