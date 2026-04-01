Rhulani Mokwena asks for patience but promises to make an impact at Al-Ittihad insisting 'we cannot change everything in short period'

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach is currently preparing his team for the resumption of domestic football after the FIFA international break.

Al-Ittihad have been camping in Morocco for 10 days, where the club played two friendly games to give the tactician a chance to know his players better.

In the first outing, they fell 2-1 to Difaa Hassani El Jadidi before claiming a 3-0 victory over Mokwena's former side Wydad Athletic Club.