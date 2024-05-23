Mlungisi Mbunjana, Rhulani Mokwena, Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2023Backpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Revealed: TS Galaxy and Sead Ramovic suing Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena for over R1 million

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyRhulani MokwenaSead RamovicMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City FCCape Town City FCPolokwane City vs TS GalaxyPolokwane City

The 37-year-old coach might face significant consequences for his remarks about Rockets coach Sead Ramovic.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • TS Galaxy take Mokwena to court
  • Club and coach seek financial gain
  • The 37-year-old could pay out over R1.2 million 
Article continues below

Editors' Picks