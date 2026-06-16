Revealed: How Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa was discovered - 'This is what I've been dreaming of'

Administrator Morgan Mammila has lifted the lid on the remarkable scouting process that saw Evidence Makgopa transition from amateur football to the bright lights of the Premier Soccer League.

Long before he was leading the line for Orlando Pirates or donning the green and gold of the national team, Makgopa was just another hopeful participant in a local tournament in GaMampa.

Mammila, who was serving as the CEO of Baroka FC at the time, decided to return to his roots in Limpopo to find fresh talent for the club.

It was during this grassroots initiative that he first laid eyes on the man who would eventually become a household name in South African football.

The striker, known affectionately as 'Ngwana Sesi', was not even playing in his natural position when he first caught the eye of the veteran administrator.