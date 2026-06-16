Revealed: How Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa was discovered - 'This is what I've been dreaming of'
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The scouting mission in GaMampa
Administrator Morgan Mammila has lifted the lid on the remarkable scouting process that saw Evidence Makgopa transition from amateur football to the bright lights of the Premier Soccer League.
Long before he was leading the line for Orlando Pirates or donning the green and gold of the national team, Makgopa was just another hopeful participant in a local tournament in GaMampa.
Mammila, who was serving as the CEO of Baroka FC at the time, decided to return to his roots in Limpopo to find fresh talent for the club.
It was during this grassroots initiative that he first laid eyes on the man who would eventually become a household name in South African football.
The striker, known affectionately as 'Ngwana Sesi', was not even playing in his natural position when he first caught the eye of the veteran administrator.
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Twenty-five minutes to change a career
According to Mammila, it did not take long to realise that Makgopa possessed a unique set of skills that the professional game was crying out for.
Despite the striker's limited experience at a high level, the impact he made in a very short window of time was enough to convince Mammila that he had found a diamond in the rough.
"Credit goes to Chairman of Baroka Khurishi Mphahlele, because he gave me the authority to sign players, so I made a tournament in my area to identify talent that I can take straight to Baroka and that December, when I saw Makgopa, he only played one match in my tournament," Mammila revealed during an interview on Radio 2000's Game On.
"To be honest, it was only 25 minutes that he played and I said 'This is the striker we're lacking in South Africa' the way he was lingering around the box, the way he was pressing, the way he was taking shots, heading the crosses.
"He used to play as a defender but in that match, he was playing as a striker," Mammila said, as reported by KickOff.
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Realising the professional dream
The conviction Mammila felt was so strong that he wasted no time in securing the youngster's services.
He recalls the immediate certainty he had that Makgopa was the player he had been searching for to represent his home region on the big stage.
The transition from the rural fields of Limpopo to the professional structure at Baroka happened almost overnight following that fateful Sunday afternoon match.
"And I told those guys that 'You know what, this is what I've been looking for, this is what I've been dreaming of' getting a player from my area to become a professional, this player tomorrow, I'm going back with him to Baroka, because it was on Sunday," Mammila added.
That bold move proved to be a masterstroke, as Makgopa went on to make his Bafana Bafana debut in 2021 while still on the books at Baroka, before he earned a high-profile move to the Buccaneers a year later.
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The World Cup milestone
Fast forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Makgopa's journey came full circle when he featured against Mexico.
Despite coming on as a substitute with South Africa trailing and down to ten men, the 26-year-old provided the spark that Hugo Broos' side desperately needed.
His performance on the world's biggest stage served as a validation of the potential Mammila spotted in just 25 minutes of football years earlier.
While the result against Mexico did not go Bafana's way, the presence of a player like Makgopa remains a source of pride for those who played a part in his development.
From a defender in a village tournament to a World Cup striker, Makgopa's story continues to inspire the next generation of Limpopo talent dreaming of professional success.