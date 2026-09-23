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Retired Orlando Pirates striker weighs in on Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeepers Brandon Petersen and Renaldo Leaner battle – ‘Will he give the shirt back?’
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Leaner seizes his moment under pressure
The goalkeeping hierarchy at Naturena has been thrown into the spotlight following a resolute performance by Renaldo Leaner during Kaizer Chiefs' recent goalless draw against Golden Arrows.
Handed a surprise debut after regular number one Brandon Petersen sustained an injury during a training session, Leaner stepped into a high-pressure environment.
Leaner’s clean sheet was the silver lining in a match where Amakhosi dominated possession but failed to find the clinical edge needed to secure all three points.
"For me, Leaner has to get the credit for everything that happened," Manenzhe said, per KickOff.
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Manenzhe praises Leaner’s bravery
Manenzhe highlighted the goalkeeper's willingness to put his body on the line, a trait he believes has been lacking in the Chiefs goal lately.
He noted that the keeper’s communication and physical presence were vital in navigating a difficult away fixture.
The retired striker was impressed by how the replacement handled himself, especially given the tactical nature of the clash against a disciplined Arrows outfit.
“That’s what you need [from a goalkeeper], that’s why you’ve got the advantage of using your hands."
"Everyone, Deon and Co were attacking the ball, but he [Leaner] says, 'I’ll be brave enough; I’ll put my body on the line to get the ball,' and he really makes a great save," he added.
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The struggle for consistency
The goalkeeping situation at Chiefs has been a point of contention throughout the current campaign, with supporters often expressing their frustration at the lack of a reliable presence between the sticks.
"That’s a position where Kaizer Chiefs have been suffering this season."
"Yes, Petersen was great last season, but at the start of this season there were characteristics or mistakes that he was making."
"Leaner gets an opportunity through an injury."
"Will he give the shirt back? I don’t think he will make it easy," Manenzhe said.
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League standing and future outlook
The draw leaves Chiefs in fourth place on the log, having managed to collect 13 points from their first seven matches of the season.
While the clean sheet was a positive defensive milestone, the gap at the top of the table continues to widen.
As the squad prepares for upcoming fixtures, the focus will remain on whether Leaner can maintain this level of performance or if the experience of Petersen will eventually see him restored to the line-up.
With the fans demanding results and the pressure of the title race intensifying, every decision regarding the starting eleven will be heavily scrutinised.
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