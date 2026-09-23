Retired Orlando Pirates striker weighs in on Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeepers Brandon Petersen and Renaldo Leaner battle – ‘Will he give the shirt back?’

The goalkeeping hierarchy at Naturena has been thrown into the spotlight following a resolute performance by Renaldo Leaner during Kaizer Chiefs' recent goalless draw against Golden Arrows.

Handed a surprise debut after regular number one Brandon Petersen sustained an injury during a training session, Leaner stepped into a high-pressure environment.

Leaner’s clean sheet was the silver lining in a match where Amakhosi dominated possession but failed to find the clinical edge needed to secure all three points.

"For me, Leaner has to get the credit for everything that happened," Manenzhe said, per KickOff.



