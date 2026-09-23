Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Retired Orlando Pirates striker weighs in on Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeepers Brandon Petersen and Renaldo Leaner battle – ‘Will he give the shirt back?’

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
R. Leaner
B. Petersen
L. Maboe
F. Da Cruz
Lamontville Golden Arrows

Amakhosi find themselves at a crossroads in the goalkeeping department following a standout performance from Renaldo Leaner. Former Buccaneers striker Phumudzo Manenzhe has now shared his thoughts on whether the first-choice goalkeeper can reclaim his starting role.

  • Luke Baartman, Kaizer Chiefs & Osborn Maluleke Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Leaner seizes his moment under pressure

    The goalkeeping hierarchy at Naturena has been thrown into the spotlight following a resolute performance by Renaldo Leaner during Kaizer Chiefs' recent goalless draw against Golden Arrows.

    Handed a surprise debut after regular number one Brandon Petersen sustained an injury during a training session, Leaner stepped into a high-pressure environment.

    Leaner’s clean sheet was the silver lining in a match where Amakhosi dominated possession but failed to find the clinical edge needed to secure all three points.

    "For me, Leaner has to get the credit for everything that happened," Manenzhe said, per KickOff.


    • Advertisement
  • Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, April 2026Backpage

    Manenzhe praises Leaner’s bravery

    Manenzhe highlighted the goalkeeper's willingness to put his body on the line, a trait he believes has been lacking in the Chiefs goal lately.

    He noted that the keeper’s communication and physical presence were vital in navigating a difficult away fixture.

    The retired striker was impressed by how the replacement handled himself, especially given the tactical nature of the clash against a disciplined Arrows outfit.

    “That’s what you need [from a goalkeeper], that’s why you’ve got the advantage of using your hands."

    "Everyone, Deon and Co were attacking the ball, but he [Leaner] says, 'I’ll be brave enough; I’ll put my body on the line to get the ball,' and he really makes a great save," he added.


  • Brandon Peterson Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    The struggle for consistency

    The goalkeeping situation at Chiefs has been a point of contention throughout the current campaign, with supporters often expressing their frustration at the lack of a reliable presence between the sticks.

    "That’s a position where Kaizer Chiefs have been suffering this season."

    "Yes, Petersen was great last season, but at the start of this season there were characteristics or mistakes that he was making."

    "Leaner gets an opportunity through an injury."

    "Will he give the shirt back? I don’t think he will make it easy," Manenzhe said.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    League standing and future outlook

    The draw leaves Chiefs in fourth place on the log, having managed to collect 13 points from their first seven matches of the season.

    While the clean sheet was a positive defensive milestone, the gap at the top of the table continues to widen.

    As the squad prepares for upcoming fixtures, the focus will remain on whether Leaner can maintain this level of performance or if the experience of Petersen will eventually see him restored to the line-up.

    With the fans demanding results and the pressure of the title race intensifying, every decision regarding the starting eleven will be heavily scrutinised.


Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC