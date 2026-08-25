Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
TS Galaxy celebrates goal against Marumo Gallants Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Rest of PSL Wrap: TS Galaxy win five-goal thriller against Marumo Gallants, Durban City break duck as Chippa United hold Siwelele

Premier Soccer League
Marumo Gallants vs TS Galaxy
Kruger United vs Durban City
Kruger United
Durban City
Marumo Gallants
TS Galaxy
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Stellenbosch FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Siwelele vs Chippa United
Siwelele
Chippa United
M. Kunene
E. Tape
K. Ben Youssef
V. Letsoalo
G. Sirino
J. Lwamba
S. George
A. Matrose
Y. Mfolozi

Khalil Ben Youssef finally ended the wait for his first win, guiding his side past Kruger United. Elsewhere, the Rockets showed their fighting spirit by coming from behind to sink Gallants, while the Chilli Boys battled their way to a valuable point on the road. The action continues as Golden Arrows lock horns with Stellenbosch, while Polokwane City will be hunting for maximum points against Milford on Wednesday.

  • Marumo Gallants 2-3 TS Galaxy

    The home side made a fast start at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Msindisi Kunene putting Gallants in front in the opening minutes. The hosts continued to pile on the pressure, testing Ira Tape between the sticks.

    However, the Rockets hit back through Victor Letsoalo, who restored parity to send both sides into the interval locked at 1-1.

    The visitors came out firing after the restart, with Sedwyn George putting the Mpumalanga outfit in front in the 49th minute.

    Bernard Parker’s side then stretched their advantage when Letsoalo calmly converted from the spot, putting the Rockets firmly in the driving seat.

    Onke Moletshe pulled one back to set up a nervy finish, but the home side could not find a late equaliser as the Rockets held on for a thrilling 3-2 victory.



    • Advertisement

  • Kruger United 0-2 Durban City

    Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Ben Youssef finally had reason to celebrate as he oversaw a commanding 2-0 victory over Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium.

    Jean Lwamba got the Citizens off to a flying start, breaking the deadlock as early as the seventh minute.

    The visitors tightened their grip on the contest after the interval, with Gaston Sirino doubling the advantage shortly after the second-half restart to seal a comfortable win.



  • Justice Figuareido, Chippa United, January 2026Backpage

    Siwelele 1-1 Chippa United

    Meanwhile, proceedings started cautiously at Toyota Stadium, with the Chilli Boys having to wait until the 52nd minute to find the breakthrough through Azola Matrose. However, the hosts hit back through Yandisa Mfolozi to restore parity, ensuring the spoils were shared.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Ayanda Jiyane, Golden Arrows, April 2026Golden Arrows

    Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch

    When: Wednesday, August 26

    Where: King Zwelithini Stadium

    Kick-off: 19h30


  • Puleng Marema, Polokwane City, March 2026Backpagepix

    Polokwane City vs Milford

    When: Wednesday, August 26

    Where: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

    Kick-off: 19h30