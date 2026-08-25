Rest of PSL Wrap: TS Galaxy win five-goal thriller against Marumo Gallants, Durban City break duck as Chippa United hold Siwelele

The home side made a fast start at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Msindisi Kunene putting Gallants in front in the opening minutes. The hosts continued to pile on the pressure, testing Ira Tape between the sticks.

However, the Rockets hit back through Victor Letsoalo, who restored parity to send both sides into the interval locked at 1-1.

The visitors came out firing after the restart, with Sedwyn George putting the Mpumalanga outfit in front in the 49th minute.

Bernard Parker’s side then stretched their advantage when Letsoalo calmly converted from the spot, putting the Rockets firmly in the driving seat.

Onke Moletshe pulled one back to set up a nervy finish, but the home side could not find a late equaliser as the Rockets held on for a thrilling 3-2 victory.







