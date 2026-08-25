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Rest of PSL Wrap: TS Galaxy win five-goal thriller against Marumo Gallants, Durban City break duck as Chippa United hold Siwelele
Marumo Gallants 2-3 TS Galaxy
The home side made a fast start at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Msindisi Kunene putting Gallants in front in the opening minutes. The hosts continued to pile on the pressure, testing Ira Tape between the sticks.
However, the Rockets hit back through Victor Letsoalo, who restored parity to send both sides into the interval locked at 1-1.
The visitors came out firing after the restart, with Sedwyn George putting the Mpumalanga outfit in front in the 49th minute.
Bernard Parker’s side then stretched their advantage when Letsoalo calmly converted from the spot, putting the Rockets firmly in the driving seat.
Onke Moletshe pulled one back to set up a nervy finish, but the home side could not find a late equaliser as the Rockets held on for a thrilling 3-2 victory.
Kruger United 0-2 Durban City
Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Ben Youssef finally had reason to celebrate as he oversaw a commanding 2-0 victory over Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium.
Jean Lwamba got the Citizens off to a flying start, breaking the deadlock as early as the seventh minute.
The visitors tightened their grip on the contest after the interval, with Gaston Sirino doubling the advantage shortly after the second-half restart to seal a comfortable win.
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Siwelele 1-1 Chippa United
Meanwhile, proceedings started cautiously at Toyota Stadium, with the Chilli Boys having to wait until the 52nd minute to find the breakthrough through Azola Matrose. However, the hosts hit back through Yandisa Mfolozi to restore parity, ensuring the spoils were shared.
- Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch
When: Wednesday, August 26
Where: King Zwelithini Stadium
Kick-off: 19h30
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Polokwane City vs Milford
When: Wednesday, August 26
Where: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium
Kick-off: 19h30
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