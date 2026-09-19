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Ellis Rammala, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Rest of PSL Wrap: Richards Bay 2-3 Sekhukhune United with Polokwane City vs AmaZulu, Kruger United vs Stellenbosch, Milford vs Durban City, TS Galaxy vs Chippa United to come

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Sekhukhune United
Polokwane City
Richards Bay
AmaZulu FC
Sekhukhune United
TS Galaxy vs Chippa United
TS Galaxy
Chippa United
Polokwane City vs AmaZulu FC
Milford FC vs Durban City
Milford FC
Durban City

Babina Noko travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to lock horns with the Natal Rich Boys, searching for a first win under head coach Papi Zothwane. The away side collected maximum points in a five-goal thriller to move up to sixth on the log until the rest of the weekend's matches.

  • Richards Bay 2-3 Sekhukhune United

    Sekhukhune United edged Richards Bay FC 3-2 in the Betway Premiership at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

    Babina Noko had a bright start to the match after creating scoring opportunities in the opening minutes.

    The away side eventually found the back of the net after Tshepo Mokoena opened the scoring for Sekhukhune against Richards Bay, who recently fired their coach, Ronnie Gabriel. The Limpopo-based side went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

    Sekhukhune continued their dominance in the second half after netting the second goal in the 73rd minute courtesy of Samba O-Neil.

    The Natal Rich Boys pulled one back in the 77th minute after Nqaba Xulu scored to bring a dramatic finish to the match.

    Despite the home side fighting to overturn the score line with more goals coming in, Sekhukhune held on to walk away with the 3-2 victory.




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  • Tshephang Matube Polokwane City Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Polokwane City vs AmaZulu

    Date

    19/09/2026

    Venue

    Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

    Kickoff

    17:30


  • Bradley Grobler StellenboschBackpagepix

    Kruger United vs Stellenbosch

    Date

    19/09/2026

    Venue

    Mbombela Stadium

    Kickoff

    20:00


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  • Siphosethu Ndlabi, Milford FCBackpage

    Milford vs Durban City

    Date

    20/09/2026

    Venue

    Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium

    Kickoff

    15:00


  • TS Galaxy celebrates goal against Marumo Gallants Backpage

    TS Galaxy vs Chippa United


    Date

    20/09/2026

    Venue

    Solomon Mahlangu Stadium

    Kickoff

    17:30