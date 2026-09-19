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Rest of PSL Wrap: Richards Bay 2-3 Sekhukhune United with Polokwane City vs AmaZulu, Kruger United vs Stellenbosch, Milford vs Durban City, TS Galaxy vs Chippa United to come
Richards Bay 2-3 Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United edged Richards Bay FC 3-2 in the Betway Premiership at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.
Babina Noko had a bright start to the match after creating scoring opportunities in the opening minutes.
The away side eventually found the back of the net after Tshepo Mokoena opened the scoring for Sekhukhune against Richards Bay, who recently fired their coach, Ronnie Gabriel. The Limpopo-based side went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.
Sekhukhune continued their dominance in the second half after netting the second goal in the 73rd minute courtesy of Samba O-Neil.
The Natal Rich Boys pulled one back in the 77th minute after Nqaba Xulu scored to bring a dramatic finish to the match.
Despite the home side fighting to overturn the score line with more goals coming in, Sekhukhune held on to walk away with the 3-2 victory.
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Polokwane City vs AmaZulu
Date
19/09/2026
Venue
Old Peter Mokaba Stadium
Kickoff
17:30
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Kruger United vs Stellenbosch
Date
19/09/2026
Venue
Mbombela Stadium
Kickoff
20:00
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Milford vs Durban City
Date
20/09/2026
Venue
Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium
Kickoff
15:00
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TS Galaxy vs Chippa United
Date
20/09/2026
Venue
Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
Kickoff
17:30
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