Rest of PSL Wrap: Polokwane City open with victory over Richards Bay, Cedric Kaze wins former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches' battle, while AmaZulu beat Stellenbosch
Richards Bay 1-2 Polokwane City
Polokwane City claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Richards Bay at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.
Rise and Shine came flying out of the blocks, dictating the tempo during the opening exchanges, but despite their positive start, they were made to wait for the breakthrough.
Ndamulelo Maphangule rose highest in the 19th minute to head home Giovanni Philander's pinpoint corner and hand the visitors a deserved lead.
The Natal Rich Boys searched for a way back into the contest before the halftime whistle, but Lindokuhle Mathebula produced a composed display between the posts, as Polokwane carried a 1-0 advantage into the break.
Rise and Shine resumed where they left off after the restart, with Tidimalo Molokwane extending their advantage.
The home side found a lifeline in the 69th minute when Simphiwe Mcineka powered a header into the back of the net, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Polokwane City held on for a 2-1 victory.
Sekhukhune United 1-0 Durban City
Sekhukhune United kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against Durban City at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday.
Babina Noko looked comfortable from the outset, dominating possession and creating several promising opportunities.
However, their decision-making in the final third often let them down, preventing them from taking an earlier lead.
Their persistence eventually paid off in the 28th minute when Bright Ndlovu broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish.
Meanwhile, the Citizens attempted to mount a response, but struggled to trouble the hosts, who headed into the halftime break with a deserved 1-0 advantage.
After the interval, Khalil Ben Youssef's team threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, with the introduction of Gaston Sirino adding fresh impetus to their attack.
Despite enjoying more possession and pushing numbers forward, they were unable to find a way past a disciplined Babina Noko defence, as the Limpopo outfit held firm to claim maximum points on home soil.
Stellenbosch 0-1 AmaZulu
Stellenbosch left the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium empty-handed on Saturday afternoon after AmaZulu claimed a 1-0 victory through a penalty.
The first half started cautiously, with both sides trying to find their rhythm in a tightly contested opening.
Sage Stephens was called into action on a couple of occasions, using his experience to keep the danger at bay.
At the other end, Sinoxolo Kwayiba had a golden opportunity to put Gavin Hunt's troops in front, but Olwethu Mzimela produced a good save to deny him and keep the scores level.
Arthur Zwane's team finally made their pressure count in the 59th minute after Athini Maqokola was brought down inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to point straight to the spot.
Usuthu were awarded a penalty, and Thando Ngwenya stepped up with composure and handed his side a breakthrough.
The final whistle sealed a narrow win for AmaZulu, ensuring they claimed all three points.
- Backpage
Golden Arrows 0-0 Chippa United
Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende and Chilli Boys played out a goalless draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
The opening exchanges failed to produce a breakthrough, but the second half burst into life with a noticeable increase in intensity.
Stanley Nwabali was immediately put under immense pressure as the home side raised the tempo and launched wave after wave of attacks.
With momentum firmly on their side, they dominated possession in the early stages after the restart, searching relentlessly for the opening goal while testing the visitors' defence with a series of dangerous moves.
The encounter continued at a lively pace, with both teams pressing for the opening goal. However, neither side could make their chances count, and the points were ultimately shared following a 0-0 stalemate.
- Backpage
Siwelele vs TS Galaxy
When: Sunday, August 02
Where: Toyota Stadium
Kick-off: 17h30
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