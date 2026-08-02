Polokwane City claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Richards Bay at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Rise and Shine came flying out of the blocks, dictating the tempo during the opening exchanges, but despite their positive start, they were made to wait for the breakthrough.

Ndamulelo Maphangule rose highest in the 19th minute to head home Giovanni Philander's pinpoint corner and hand the visitors a deserved lead.

The Natal Rich Boys searched for a way back into the contest before the halftime whistle, but Lindokuhle Mathebula produced a composed display between the posts, as Polokwane carried a 1-0 advantage into the break.

Rise and Shine resumed where they left off after the restart, with Tidimalo Molokwane extending their advantage.

The home side found a lifeline in the 69th minute when Simphiwe Mcineka powered a header into the back of the net, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Polokwane City held on for a 2-1 victory.



