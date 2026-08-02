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Richards Bay vs Polokwane City, August 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Rest of PSL Wrap: Polokwane City open with victory over Richards Bay, Cedric Kaze wins former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches' battle, while AmaZulu beat Stellenbosch

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Polokwane City
Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu FC
Stellenbosch FC
AmaZulu FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Chippa United
Sekhukhune United vs Durban City
Sekhukhune United
Durban City
Richards Bay
Polokwane City
Siwelele vs TS Galaxy
Siwelele
TS Galaxy
G. Hunt
A. Zwane
S. Stephens
S. Kwayiba
O. Mzimela
T. Ngwenya
A. Maqokola
Kaizer Chiefs
K. Ben Youssef
G. Sirino
S. Barns
L. Mathebula
G. Philander
N. Maphangule
T. Molokwane

Rise and Shine edged the Natal Rich Boys to get their campaign off to a winning start and secure maximum points. Elsewhere, Kaze claimed the early bragging rights over Khalil Ben Youssef in the reunion of the former Amakhosi co-coaches. A second-half penalty proved the difference for Usuthu, while Abafana Bes'thende and the Chilli Boys had to settle for a share of the spoils after playing out a goalless draw. Attention now turns to Siwelele and TS Galaxy, who will be eager to launch their respective campaigns on a positive note as they battle for valuable opening-day points.

  • Richards Bay 1-2 Polokwane City

    Polokwane City claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Richards Bay at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

    Rise and Shine came flying out of the blocks, dictating the tempo during the opening exchanges, but despite their positive start, they were made to wait for the breakthrough.

    Ndamulelo Maphangule rose highest in the 19th minute to head home Giovanni Philander's pinpoint corner and hand the visitors a deserved lead.

    The Natal Rich Boys searched for a way back into the contest before the halftime whistle, but Lindokuhle Mathebula produced a composed display between the posts, as Polokwane carried a 1-0 advantage into the break.

    Rise and Shine resumed where they left off after the restart, with Tidimalo Molokwane extending their advantage.

    The home side found a lifeline in the 69th minute when Simphiwe Mcineka powered a header into the back of the net, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Polokwane City held on for a 2-1 victory.


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  • Sekhukhune United vs Durban City, August 2026

    Sekhukhune United 1-0 Durban City

    Sekhukhune United kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against Durban City at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday.

    Babina Noko looked comfortable from the outset, dominating possession and creating several promising opportunities.

    However, their decision-making in the final third often let them down, preventing them from taking an earlier lead.

    Their persistence eventually paid off in the 28th minute when Bright Ndlovu broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish.

    Meanwhile, the Citizens attempted to mount a response, but struggled to trouble the hosts, who headed into the halftime break with a deserved 1-0 advantage.

    After the interval, Khalil Ben Youssef's team threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, with the introduction of Gaston Sirino adding fresh impetus to their attack.

    Despite enjoying more possession and pushing numbers forward, they were unable to find a way past a disciplined Babina Noko defence, as the Limpopo outfit held firm to claim maximum points on home soil.

  • Stellenbosch 0-1 AmaZulu

    Stellenbosch left the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium empty-handed on Saturday afternoon after AmaZulu claimed a 1-0 victory through a penalty.

    The first half started cautiously, with both sides trying to find their rhythm in a tightly contested opening.

    Sage Stephens was called into action on a couple of occasions, using his experience to keep the danger at bay.

    At the other end, Sinoxolo Kwayiba had a golden opportunity to put Gavin Hunt's troops in front, but Olwethu Mzimela produced a good save to deny him and keep the scores level.

    Arthur Zwane's team finally made their pressure count in the 59th minute after Athini Maqokola was brought down inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to point straight to the spot.

    Usuthu were awarded a penalty, and Thando Ngwenya stepped up with composure and handed his side a breakthrough.

    The final whistle sealed a narrow win for AmaZulu, ensuring they claimed all three points.



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  • Golden Arrows vs Chippa United, August 2026Backpage

    Golden Arrows 0-0 Chippa United

    Meanwhile, Abafana Bes'thende and Chilli Boys played out a goalless draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

    The opening exchanges failed to produce a breakthrough, but the second half burst into life with a noticeable increase in intensity.

    Stanley Nwabali was immediately put under immense pressure as the home side raised the tempo and launched wave after wave of attacks.

    With momentum firmly on their side, they dominated possession in the early stages after the restart, searching relentlessly for the opening goal while testing the visitors' defence with a series of dangerous moves.

    The encounter continued at a lively pace, with both teams pressing for the opening goal. However, neither side could make their chances count, and the points were ultimately shared following a 0-0 stalemate.


  • Siwelele FC, April 2026Backpage

    Siwelele vs TS Galaxy

    When: Sunday, August 02

    Where: Toyota Stadium

    Kick-off: 17h30