Rest of PSL Match Wrap: Stellenbosch 1-1 Sekhukhune with AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants, Milford vs Richards Bay, Siwelele vs Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy vs Kruger United still to come

Despite dominating proceedings, Stellies reached the halftime break all square.

Sekhukhune shuffled the pack at halftime bringing Thato Khiba on for Givemore Khupe and found a foothold in the game that saw them take the lead just after the hour mark when Bethuel Muzeu struck.

From there it was attack versus defence until the 38-year-old Bradley Grobler popped up with the equaliser on 88 minutes to make it all square when the final whistle went.