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Rest of PSL Match Wrap: Stellenbosch 1-1 Sekhukhune with AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants, Milford vs Richards Bay, Siwelele vs Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy vs Kruger United still to come
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Stellenbosch 1-1 Sekhukhune
Despite dominating proceedings, Stellies reached the halftime break all square.
Sekhukhune shuffled the pack at halftime bringing Thato Khiba on for Givemore Khupe and found a foothold in the game that saw them take the lead just after the hour mark when Bethuel Muzeu struck.
From there it was attack versus defence until the 38-year-old Bradley Grobler popped up with the equaliser on 88 minutes to make it all square when the final whistle went.
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AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants
Date: 12/09/26
Time: 15:00
Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.
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Milford FC vs Richards Bay
Date: 13/09/26
Time: 15:00
Venue: Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont.
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Siwelele FC vs Golden Arrows
Date: 13/09/26
Time: 15:00
Venue: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein.
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TS Galaxy vs Kruger United
Date: 13/09/26
Time: 17:30
Venue: Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, KwaMhlanga.
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