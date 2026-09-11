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Bradley Grobler StellenboschBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Rest of PSL Match Wrap: Stellenbosch 1-1 Sekhukhune with AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants, Milford vs Richards Bay, Siwelele vs Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy vs Kruger United still to come

Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC vs Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC
Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
Milford FC vs Richards Bay
AmaZulu FC
Milford FC
Richards Bay
Siwelele vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Siwelele
Lamontville Golden Arrows
TS Galaxy vs Kruger United
Kruger United
TS Galaxy

A late equaliser from veteran striker Bradley Grobler grabbed a point for Gavin Hunt's men and sees the Winelands club sneak into the top eight before the rest of the pack plays. We are still in the early stages of the season where one win, or point, can see a team go from relegation candidates to contenders.

  • Gavin Hunt StellenboschBackpagepix

    Stellenbosch 1-1 Sekhukhune

    Despite dominating proceedings, Stellies reached the halftime break all square.

    Sekhukhune shuffled the pack at halftime bringing Thato Khiba on for Givemore Khupe and found a foothold in the game that saw them take the lead just after the hour mark when Bethuel Muzeu struck.

    From there it was attack versus defence until the 38-year-old Bradley Grobler popped up with the equaliser on 88 minutes to make it all square when the final whistle went.

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  • Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya AmaZuluBackpagepix

    AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants

    Date: 12/09/26

    Time: 15:00

    Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.

  • Xanti Pupuma Milford FCBackpagepix

    Milford FC vs Richards Bay

    Date: 13/09/26

    Time: 15:00

    Venue: Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont.

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  • Siphesihle Jeza SiweleleBackpagepix

    Siwelele FC vs Golden Arrows

    Date: 13/09/26

    Time: 15:00

    Venue: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein.

  • TS Galaxy celebrates goal against Marumo Gallants Backpage

    TS Galaxy vs Kruger United

    Date: 13/09/26

    Time: 17:30

    Venue: Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, KwaMhlanga.