Fernando Da CruzBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Reports: Former FAR Rabat Technical Director expected to join Kaizer Chiefs’ technical team in preparation for Nasreddine Nabi

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFAR RabatNasreddine Nabi

The latest update signifies that the Tunisian coach is set to bring in his own technical team to Naturena.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Reports on latest Chiefs technical team revealed
  • Da Cruz expected to join alongside Nabi
  • Chiefs are yet to officially confirm the rumours
Article continues below