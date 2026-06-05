Reneilwe Letsholonyane urges Kaizer Chiefs to get right managerial fit ahead of next appointment - 'coach who understands culture, magnitude, & calibre of the team'
- Backpage
High expectations for the hot seat
Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane has sent a clear message to the Amakhosi management: the next man in the Naturena dugout must truly understand the weight of the badge.
The Glamour Boys are still on the hunt for a permanent successor to spearhead their revival, and the former Premier Soccer League star, who knows exactly what it takes to deliver silverware at one of Africa’s biggest institutions, insists that pedigree alone isn't enough.
For Letsholonyane, the incoming coach needs more than just a tactical blueprint; they need the skin thick enough to handle the crushing pressure of the Soweto giants.
As the wait for an official announcement continues, the club icon warned that success will only return if the new head coach can master the unique expectations that come with occupying the hottest seat in South African football.
- Backpage
Yeye defines the club culture
"[Chiefs need] a coach who obviously understands the culture, magnitude and calibre of the team — who understands that Chiefs supporters have high expectations and are only happy when the team is winning, playing well and then winning trophies," Letsholonyane said, as quoted by SportsBoom.
"So as long as the coach understands that, I think he will then do well for the club."
- Backpage
'Chiefs is a big club'
The 43-year-old outlined that the club has high ambitions, a feat that any coach must take on board when they take over as head coach.
"Kaizer Chiefs is an ambitious club, and the expectations are very high.
"For a person who coaches Kaizer Chiefs, being No 3 is not enough. Chiefs is a big club that is used to winning trophies, and they want to get back to that level."
- Backpage
New era for Amakhosi
Recent reports suggest the Soweto giants are closing in on a deal for Fernando Da Cruz, who is no stranger to Naturena after shortly serving in the Chiefs technical team under Nasreddine Nabi, and also boasting head coaching experience with Moroccan giants AS FAR.
Letsholonyane wished the next coach well, whether Amakhosi opt for a foreign coach or local coaching talent.
"Anyone who comes in to help players improve and helps the team play well, get results and win trophies, I’m in support of such a coach.
"I’m a coach as well, a young coach, and all I can say is that I love to see the club do well.
"Whether it’s a local coach or a foreigner or whatever, I would want to see the club do well."