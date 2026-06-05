Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane has sent a clear message to the Amakhosi management: the next man in the Naturena dugout must truly understand the weight of the badge.

The Glamour Boys are still on the hunt for a permanent successor to spearhead their revival, and the former Premier Soccer League star, who knows exactly what it takes to deliver silverware at one of Africa’s biggest institutions, insists that pedigree alone isn't enough.

For Letsholonyane, the incoming coach needs more than just a tactical blueprint; they need the skin thick enough to handle the crushing pressure of the Soweto giants.

As the wait for an official announcement continues, the club icon warned that success will only return if the new head coach can master the unique expectations that come with occupying the hottest seat in South African football.



