Renaldo Leaner's debut under scrutiny! Bafana Bafana defenders told they must 'protect' newcomer like they do for Ronwen Williams to see 'his true quality'
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Leaner 'scapegoated' after Bafana defeat
Fears are mounting that Renaldo Leaner’s 2026 FIFA World Cup ambitions may have taken a hit following a tough international debut for Bafana Bafana. Brought on as a second-half substitute against Panama, Leaner conceded twice.
However, former Black Leopards goalkeeper Amon Phophi has come to his defence, arguing that the errors were not solely on the 28-year-old and that the backline bears responsibility.
Phophi stresses that team structure and defensive consistency must remain intact, no matter who is in goal.
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The Williams and Chaine standard
Phophi insists that for Leaner to thrive, he needs the same defensive backing routinely given to the team’s established starters.
"...if he can get a good defence. If the Bafana defenders can protect Leaner the same way they protect Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine, then you will see his true quality," Phophi told KickOff.
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Analysing the Panama goals
Critiquing the match, Phophi acknowledged that Leaner’s decision-making contributed to Panama’s second goal, but stressed that the defenders should have addressed the threat much earlier. That strike ultimately decided a frustrating afternoon for the home fans.
"The second goal, Leaner was supposed to stay because the ball was not high. The defence should have dealt with these guys. It was not even a high ball, hence the goalscorer didn't even jump. He didn't have any business going there. Now they are going to make him a scapegoat for that."
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A missed opportunity for the World Cup?
With the World Cup approaching, the pressure was on the Sekhukhune netminder to impress coach Hugo Broos. While Phophi rates Leaner’s technical skills highly, he conceded that conceding in a high-stakes friendly could severely dent his hopes of making the final squad.
"But also, he should have used that to his advantage and shone," he added.
"They make or break your career. A clean sheet could have done wonders for his career. But as for the three goalkeepers that are going to the World Cup, we shouldn't change – it should be Williams, Ricardo Goss, and Chaine since they've been there for quite some time now."