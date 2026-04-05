Renaldo Leaner's debut under scrutiny! Bafana Bafana defenders told they must 'protect' newcomer like they do for Ronwen Williams to see 'his true quality'

Fears are mounting that Renaldo Leaner’s 2026 FIFA World Cup ambitions may have taken a hit following a tough international debut for Bafana Bafana. Brought on as a second-half substitute against Panama, Leaner conceded twice.

However, former Black Leopards goalkeeper Amon Phophi has come to his defence, arguing that the errors were not solely on the 28-year-old and that the backline bears responsibility.

Phophi stresses that team structure and defensive consistency must remain intact, no matter who is in goal.