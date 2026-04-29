Relegation fears forced Tim Sukazi to fire Adnan Beganovic at TS Galaxy: 'To have a run of ten matches and only producing one point... you're on a bad path'

The Rockets have undergone a massive leadership shift following a dismal run of form that saw the club pick up just a single point from a possible thirty.

With the threat of dropping out of the top-flight becoming a mathematical probability, Tim Sukazi decided to part ways with Adnan Beganovic and install club legend Bernard Parker in an interim role for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking on the decision to end the three-year era, Sukazi was brutally honest about the club’s plight.

"To be honest, to have a run of ten matches and only producing one point, I don't think anyone would argue against it to say that you're on a bad path," Sukazi said as quoted on SABC Sport .

"It came to a point where we were only left with five games, and I was clear to say that our priorities have changed. Our priority now is to stay in the league."







