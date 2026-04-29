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Relegation fears forced Tim Sukazi to fire Adnan Beganovic at TS Galaxy: 'To have a run of ten matches and only producing one point... you're on a bad path'
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Survival becomes the only priority
The Rockets have undergone a massive leadership shift following a dismal run of form that saw the club pick up just a single point from a possible thirty.
With the threat of dropping out of the top-flight becoming a mathematical probability, Tim Sukazi decided to part ways with Adnan Beganovic and install club legend Bernard Parker in an interim role for the remainder of the campaign.
Speaking on the decision to end the three-year era, Sukazi was brutally honest about the club’s plight.
"To be honest, to have a run of ten matches and only producing one point, I don't think anyone would argue against it to say that you're on a bad path," Sukazi said as quoted on SABC Sport.
"It came to a point where we were only left with five games, and I was clear to say that our priorities have changed. Our priority now is to stay in the league."
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No excuses for the Rockets' slump
In the wake of his departure, Beganovic pointed to the club’s frequent sale of star players and its history of FIFA sanctions as major obstacles to his progress on the pitch.
However, Sukazi has hit back at those claims, insisting that the club's business model is a known factor for any coach who takes the hot seat at Galaxy.
"The truth is that when you come to coach at TS Galaxy, I get to discuss in depth about our business model," the chairman explained
"We're a club that has been punching above its weight without any headline sponsor.
"This means that at one point or another, we have to dispose of our best players in order to sustain ourselves in the league, and that's what we've done.
"It can't be an excuse all of a sudden."
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A season-defining finale looms
Despite their domestic league struggles, TS Galaxy find themselves on the brink of silverware with a Nedbank Cup final against Durban City scheduled for Saturday.
While a trophy would be a historic achievement for the club, Sukazi made it clear that maintaining their top-flight status is the ultimate goal, even suggesting he would sacrifice cup glory for league safety.
The Rockets have already shown signs of life under the new regime, securing a point against Magesi recently.
The chairman remains confident that if the club can navigate its way to survival and potentially secure a trophy, they will have successfully managed one of the most turbulent periods in their history.
The focus remains firmly on the final league fixtures to ensure the business model remains viable in the top tier.
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What's next for TS Galaxy?
Following the sacking of Beganovic, Galaxy roped in former Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker to steer the ship on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.
The inexperienced coach is entrusted with a major role of clinching a domestic Cup when his charges face Durban City FC in the Nedbank Cup Final at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Parker also has a job to help Galaxy to survive relegation as they're currently positioned 12th on the log with 26 points after 26 games.
They are only six points ahead of the 16th-placed Orbit College, and five points off the relegation play off place currently occupied by Marumo Gallants.