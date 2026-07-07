Relebohile Mofokeng warned of 'homesickness' and European challenges after sealing Royale Union Saint-Gilloise move - 'It's definitely not going to be easy'

Masilo Modubi, who now coaches in the lower divisions of Belgian football, believes that Union SG is the perfect destination for Mofokeng to announce himself to the world.

Speaking on the move, Modubi highlighted the lack of immediate pressure as a major advantage for the South African international as he begins this new chapter.

"For him, it will be a good start to showcase his talent without pressure," Modubi told FARPost.

"The club is actually a good starter pack for young players to prove what they are capable of.

"Most people don’t know him here in Belgium, but if he does well, eventually they will know him."