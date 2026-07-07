Relebohile Mofokeng warned of 'homesickness' and European challenges after sealing Royale Union Saint-Gilloise move - 'It's definitely not going to be easy'
A massive jump for the Bucs graduate
Relebohile Mofokeng completed his long-awaited move to European football, joining Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal.
While excitement has swept through the South African football fraternity following the 21-year-old's transfer, there has also been a wave of advice on how 'President Yama 2K', as he is affectionately known, can adapt to life abroad.
Local experts have cautioned that talent alone will not be enough to thrive in a league renowned for its tactical discipline, physical intensity, and the challenges of settling far from home.
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The Belgian 'starter pack' for success
Masilo Modubi, who now coaches in the lower divisions of Belgian football, believes that Union SG is the perfect destination for Mofokeng to announce himself to the world.
Speaking on the move, Modubi highlighted the lack of immediate pressure as a major advantage for the South African international as he begins this new chapter.
"For him, it will be a good start to showcase his talent without pressure," Modubi told FARPost.
"The club is actually a good starter pack for young players to prove what they are capable of.
"Most people don’t know him here in Belgium, but if he does well, eventually they will know him."
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Facing the reality of European life
Despite the optimism, Modubi was quick to point out the psychological and environmental shifts that often derail African talents moving abroad.
Addressing the potential for homesickness, Modubi warned: "[Being homesick] will always play a part, but the background is actually the most important thing.
"If his parents are there for him to help him settle, or always remind him what his ambitions are.
"It’s definitely not going to be easy.
"The weather, a new environment, but I believe if he really wants to make it in football and reach higher levels playing for big European teams, he needs to be patient with himself because he has the talent."
What comes next for Rele?
The 21-year-old will look to draw on his experience at the highest level of international football as he aims to make an immediate impact in Belgium.
Having already conquered the South African top flight and tested himself on the world stage at the FIFA World Cup, Mofokeng appears well-equipped for the demands of European football, even if the road ahead promises to be anything but easy.
Before turning his full attention to life in Belgium, however, the talented winger could still cap off a memorable campaign by adding individual honours at the upcoming 2025/26 PSL Awards where he has been nominated for multiple categories.
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