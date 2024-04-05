Relebohile Mofokeng urged to leave Orlando Pirates now - 'You could be playing in Latvia'

BackpagepixClifton MabasaRelebohile Mofokeng urged to leave Orlando Pirates now - 'You could be playing in Latvia'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRelebohile MofokengHugo BroosOrlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsWolverhamptonSouth AfricaThe Buccaneers' young star has been advised to consider leaving the club for an overseas club if he wants to become a Bafana Bafana player.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMofokeng advised to leave Pirates Masalesa wants teenager to play abroad European move would enhance Bafana chances