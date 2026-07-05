Relebohile Mofokeng tipped to use Royale Union Saint-Gilloise as springboard to elite European leagues - 'Belgium has launched a lot of players'
The ideal European gateway
Relebohile Mofokeng recently joined Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Having established himself as a vital spark in the Premier Soccer League for Orlando Pirates, the 21-year-old’s move to a side in the Belgian top flight represents a significant step up for the Bafana Bafana international.
Pitso Mosimane, speaking on Smash Sports’ Changing The Game, was quick to highlight why this specific destination is so beneficial for South African footballers.
He noted that the league has a proven track record of nurturing raw talent and refining it for the global stage, making it a more logical transition than moving directly to a top-five European league.
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Following the Percy Tau blueprint
The veteran coach drew immediate parallels between Mofokeng and Percy Tau, who famously swapped the PSL for Belgium before making his mark.
The former Al Ahly mentor emphasised that the path Mofokeng is taking is well-trodden by some of the game's biggest stars, both domestic and international, who require a platform to demonstrate their worth to elite clubs.
"Countries like Belgium, where Rele has gone, that’s where Percy [Tau] came," Mosimane explained.
"Percy played there, started there.
"Belgium has launched a lot of players and gave them opportunities to go to big leagues.
"Even themselves, the [Romelu] Lukakus, Kevin De Bruyne, [Youri] Tielemans. You have to play in Belgium to do that. Belgium is also friendly to our Africans; the rules are much better."
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Navigating the work permit hurdle
One of the primary obstacles for South African players moving to other major European leagues is the stringent work permit criteria.
Mosimane noted that Belgium offers a much more accessible route for African players who might not yet meet the rigorous requirements found in England, where international caps and FIFA rankings play a massive role.
"It’s not like in England, where you have to have 70% caps for the last two years or a year. I don’t how that criteria is for now. So, it’s not easy to get to those players," Mosimane added.
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Expanding the South African footprint
Mosimane’s vision for Bafana involves more players testing themselves in competitive European environments, even in leagues that aren’t traditionally considered the 'Big Five.'
"Countries like Cyprus, Pafos play Champions League.
"I think Omonia just won the league there. Pafos went into the last 16 of Champions League [last season].
"That’s where [Thapelo] Maseko, who scored against South Korea, is playing in Cyprus.
"Probably an easy route for us South Africans to go to Europe is in those countries.
"We need more players in Europe," the veteran coach concluded.
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