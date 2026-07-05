Relebohile Mofokeng tipped to use Royale Union Saint-Gilloise as springboard to elite European leagues - 'Belgium has launched a lot of players'

Relebohile Mofokeng recently joined Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Having established himself as a vital spark in the Premier Soccer League for Orlando Pirates, the 21-year-old’s move to a side in the Belgian top flight represents a significant step up for the Bafana Bafana international.

Pitso Mosimane, speaking on Smash Sports’ Changing The Game, was quick to highlight why this specific destination is so beneficial for South African footballers.

He noted that the league has a proven track record of nurturing raw talent and refining it for the global stage, making it a more logical transition than moving directly to a top-five European league.



