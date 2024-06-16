Relebohile Mofokeng, Teboho Mokoena and other Premier Soccer League stars set for big money transfers in the winter window

The PSL season is done and dusted and clubs have switched their focus to the incomings and outgoings.

Some PSL clubs are already following through on their plans for next season by recruiting new players ahead of South Africa's winter transfer window set to open in July.

There are a number of players, such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams, to name a few, who had eye-catching campaigns and will be on the shopping lists of some of the local giants and teams abroad.

GOAL takes a look at the top five transfers which could take place in the PSL at the end of the current campaign