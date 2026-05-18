Relebohile Mofokeng speaks out on Durban City's approach at Orlando Stadium - 'People will come and want to take us out of the game'

Orlando Pirates found themselves frustrated at their own stadium as they were held to a stalemate by a resilient Durban City side.

Despite dominating possession (77% to 23%), taking 31 shots and having 43 touches in the opposition box, the Soweto giants could not find a way past a disciplined low block that appeared designed specifically to neutralise the hosts' creative threats.

Relebohile Mofokeng, who was at the heart of the Buccaneers' offensive efforts, felt that the opposition's negative tactics were a result of extensive preparation.

The result was a blow to Pirates' momentum, though recent results elsewhere have kept their ultimate objective within reach as the season reaches its climax.

Beat Orbit College on May 23 in the league's last match day and they will be PSL champions.











