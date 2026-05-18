Relebohile Mofokeng speaks out on Durban City's approach at Orlando Stadium - 'People will come and want to take us out of the game'
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Frustration at Orlando Stadium
Orlando Pirates found themselves frustrated at their own stadium as they were held to a stalemate by a resilient Durban City side.
Despite dominating possession (77% to 23%), taking 31 shots and having 43 touches in the opposition box, the Soweto giants could not find a way past a disciplined low block that appeared designed specifically to neutralise the hosts' creative threats.
Relebohile Mofokeng, who was at the heart of the Buccaneers' offensive efforts, felt that the opposition's negative tactics were a result of extensive preparation.
The result was a blow to Pirates' momentum, though recent results elsewhere have kept their ultimate objective within reach as the season reaches its climax.
Beat Orbit College on May 23 in the league's last match day and they will be PSL champions.
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Mofokeng analyses defensive tactics
"It was very difficult from the very beginning to the end, they came to defend and they did it very well, I think they were doing it the whole week," Mofokeng told SuperSport TV in his post-match assessment.
The youngster was shadowed closely throughout the 90 minutes as the entire Durban City backline each produced Man of the Match performances to deny everything the Soweto club could throw at them.
The Bafana Bafana international admitted that clinical finishing was the missing ingredient for Abdeslam Ouaddou's side.
"We also tried to create chances, we didn't convert them. We could have just converted our chances, so ja we could be having a different conversation here," said the youngster, lamenting the points dropped and the chance to secure the title in front of the home faithful.
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Handling the physical challenge
The match was characterised by its physical nature, with the visitors frequently breaking up the play to prevent Pirates from finding their rhythm.
Mofokeng believes this approach is a backhanded compliment to the quality and form the Bucs have displayed throughout the current campaign.
"But it's what we have to expect in every game because we're doing good, obviously people will come and want to take us out of the game," he said.
"We must just be focused and keep on going and don't change how we play," shared Mofokeng.
He emphasised the need for the squad to remain mentally strong even when faced with opponents who prioritise stopping them over playing their own game.
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Title race remains in Pirates' hands
Despite the dropped points, the title race remains incredibly tense.
Results elsewhere, specifically last week's clash between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, have conspired to keep the Buccaneers in the driver's seat.
Pirates currently sit two points behind Sundowns but with a clear path to the trophy if they can navigate their final hurdle.
"Obviously it gave us the advantage [TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns result], the league is now in our hands, I think we just have to win our last game and then we will have the league," Mofokeng concluded.
Pirates must now focus on their final match against Orbit College FC in Mbombela, where a victory would officially see them leapfrog Sundowns to claim the league title.