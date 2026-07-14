Relebohile Mofokeng signs off with touching message to Orlando Pirates faithful – ‘Wearing this badge in front of you was a privilege I will never take for granted’
A grateful exit for the Bafana starlet
Relebohile Mofokeng has confirmed his departure from Orlando Pirates with a heartfelt tribute to the club that launched his professional career.
The attacking midfielder, often referred to by fans as iPresident Yama2k, took to social media to express his appreciation for the journey that saw him rise from the development ranks to the pinnacle of South African football.
“I write this message with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and emotion as I bid farewell to Orlando Pirates Football Club.
"Representing this great institution has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” wrote Mofokeng on Instagram.
“From the moment I first wore the Orlando Pirates badge, I understood the responsibility, history, and privilege that comes with representing Orlando Pirates.
Every training session, every match, every victory, and every challenge has shaped me both as a footballer and as a person.”
- Backpage
Tribute to the Buccaneers leadership and staff
Mofokeng was quick to acknowledge the pivotal role played by the hierarchy at Mayfair, expressing thanks to the Chairman and the board for their trust.
Under the guidance of Jose Riveiro and later Abdeslam Ouaddou, the young attacker developed into a crucial component of a squad that recently dislodged Mamelodi Sundowns to be crowned PSL champions.
“To the Chairman, board, management, and everyone involved in the leadership of the club, thank you for believing in me, investing in my development, and providing me with the opportunity to fulfil a dream that many young footballers aspire to achieve,” he said.
“To the coaches, technical team, medical staff, and all employees behind the scenes, thank you for your guidance, dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering support throughout my journey.
"Your contribution often goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated.”
- Backpagepix
Brotherhood and the bond with The Ghost
The 21-year-old also took a moment to thank his fellow players, highlighting the close-knit environment that helped the team secure the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title.
However, his most poignant words were reserved for the fans, known affectionately as "The Ghost," who supported him even during difficult spells of form earlier in his career.
“To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, the battles we fought together, and the moments we celebrated as one family.
I will forever cherish the relationships we built and the lessons we shared,” Mofokeng stated.
“And most importantly, to the Orlando Pirates supporters—the Ghost—thank you from the bottom of my heart.
"Your passion, loyalty, and unwavering support have inspired me every time I stepped onto the pitch.
"Through the highs and the challenges, you stood by us, and I will forever be grateful for the love you have shown me.
"Wearing this badge in front of you was a privilege I will never take for granted.”
New beginnings in Belgium and the Champions League
Mofokeng joins Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, a club with a proven track record for developing South African talent, famously serving as a springboard for former Bafana star Percy Tau.
The Belgian side is set to participate in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, providing Mofokeng with the perfect platform to showcase his skills on the global stage following his recent appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“As I embark on a new chapter in my career, I do so carrying the values, memories, and experiences that Orlando Pirates has given me.
"This club will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will always be proud to have been part of its rich history and tradition.
"This is not goodbye, but rather A THANK YOU for an unforgettable journey.
"I will always respect and honour everything the team has done for me. I arrived at Orlando Pirates as Rele, I leave as Relebohile Mofokeng.
"Being part of the team has not only made me a better player, but a better person also.”
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