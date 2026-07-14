Relebohile Mofokeng signs off with touching message to Orlando Pirates faithful – ‘Wearing this badge in front of you was a privilege I will never take for granted’

Relebohile Mofokeng has confirmed his departure from Orlando Pirates with a heartfelt tribute to the club that launched his professional career.

The attacking midfielder, often referred to by fans as iPresident Yama2k, took to social media to express his appreciation for the journey that saw him rise from the development ranks to the pinnacle of South African football.

“I write this message with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and emotion as I bid farewell to Orlando Pirates Football Club.

"Representing this great institution has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” wrote Mofokeng on Instagram.

“From the moment I first wore the Orlando Pirates badge, I understood the responsibility, history, and privilege that comes with representing Orlando Pirates.

Every training session, every match, every victory, and every challenge has shaped me both as a footballer and as a person.”











