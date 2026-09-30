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Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaGetty
Kingsley Kobo

Relebohile Mofokeng's contribution to Bafana Bafana analysed - 'The boy never lost the ball'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
R. Mofokeng
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Egypt vs South Africa
Egypt
Friendlies
I. Okon
S. Sithole
T. Mokoena
A. Modiba
O. Appollis

The 21-year-old has been singled out for his exceptional technical security and tactical intelligence following Bafana Bafana's winning start to their latest qualifying campaign. The Royale Union SG attacker was instrumental as South Africa secured a vital 2-1 victory over Guinea to take control of Group D.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Khanye hails Rele

    Former Kaizer Chiefs winger and current analyst Junior Khanye has heaped praise on Relebohile Mofokeng following his influential display in Orlando.

    The young playmaker was handed a starting berth in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and while he missed a golden opportunity to score before Ime Okon opened the account, his overall impact on the team's creative flow did not go unnoticed by the experts watching from the stands.

    Speaking on iDiski TV, Khanye highlighted how the tactical setup deployed by the national team coaching staff perfectly suited the former Orlando Pirates star's attributes.

    By utilising a double-pivot in the middle of the park, the team created a platform that allowed Mofokeng to thrive in a more advanced, roaming role without being overly burdened by defensive transitions during the early stages of the contest against Syli National.


  • Relebohile Mofokeng Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

    A decisive number 10

    The primary takeaway from Mofokeng's performance was his incredible composure in possession, particularly when being pressed by a physical Guinea side.

    Khanye was quick to point out that the attacker's ability to retain the ball under duress was the catalyst for South Africa's dominant periods.

    The analyst noted that Mofokeng's evolution since moving to European football has made him a more rounded threat in the final third of the pitch.

    “I think the coach started let’s say the first 10, 20 minutes with Yaya [Sphephelo Sithole] as a defensive midfielder to protect our back four.

    "He saw those guys can break very quick and brought in [Teboho] Tebza Mokoena in his best position, defensive midfield and played with two defensive midfielders and allowed Rele to play his normal position and we didn’t need him to mark, played him to his strength,” Khanye explained.


  • Aubrey Modiba and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana Bafana vs ZimbabweGetty

    Free role

    One of the most impressive aspects of Mofokeng's game is his spatial awareness. He consistently found pockets between the lines, forcing the opposition defenders out of position and creating space for the overlapping Aubrey Modiba.

    This tactical fluidity allowed Bafana Bafana to dictate the tempo, with Mofokeng acting as the primary link man between the defensive midfielders and the forward line throughout the qualifying encounter.

    “The boy never lost the ball. I love that he has speed, can play under pressure, very decisive."

    "He can decide the game going forward and he played a free role."

    "I think that boy is good in that position playing off the ball, he hardly lost possession, he found pockets spaces."

    "He played sort of like a double number 10, with [Oswin] Appollis cutting inside to allow [Aubrey] Modiba to go because he was playing with two defensive midfielders.”


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  • Bafana Bafana, September 2026Backpage

    Managing physical demands and impact

    Despite Mofokeng's dominance for large spells, he was replaced during the closing stages as Bafana Bafana looked to see out the result.

    Khanye defended the decision to withdraw the attacker, acknowledging that the physical intensity of the second half required a different profile of player as Guinea pushed for an equaliser.

    The analyst believes that managing the youngster's minutes is crucial for his long-term development in the national setup.

    “He’s playing in Europe so even if you start him, I don’t mind if you eliminate him the last 10 minutes."

    "The situation demanded that and I don’t [blame] him for not giving us much in the last 10 minutes."

    "It was a game of two halves where we were asked questions in the second half and we were tracking back.”

    With three points in the bag, the focus now shifts to maintaining this momentum in the group.


Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea crest
Eritrea
ERI
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Friendlies
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA