Getty
Relebohile Mofokeng's contribution to Bafana Bafana analysed - 'The boy never lost the ball'
- Backpage
Khanye hails Rele
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger and current analyst Junior Khanye has heaped praise on Relebohile Mofokeng following his influential display in Orlando.
The young playmaker was handed a starting berth in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and while he missed a golden opportunity to score before Ime Okon opened the account, his overall impact on the team's creative flow did not go unnoticed by the experts watching from the stands.
Speaking on iDiski TV, Khanye highlighted how the tactical setup deployed by the national team coaching staff perfectly suited the former Orlando Pirates star's attributes.
By utilising a double-pivot in the middle of the park, the team created a platform that allowed Mofokeng to thrive in a more advanced, roaming role without being overly burdened by defensive transitions during the early stages of the contest against Syli National.
A decisive number 10
The primary takeaway from Mofokeng's performance was his incredible composure in possession, particularly when being pressed by a physical Guinea side.
Khanye was quick to point out that the attacker's ability to retain the ball under duress was the catalyst for South Africa's dominant periods.
The analyst noted that Mofokeng's evolution since moving to European football has made him a more rounded threat in the final third of the pitch.
“I think the coach started let’s say the first 10, 20 minutes with Yaya [Sphephelo Sithole] as a defensive midfielder to protect our back four.
"He saw those guys can break very quick and brought in [Teboho] Tebza Mokoena in his best position, defensive midfield and played with two defensive midfielders and allowed Rele to play his normal position and we didn’t need him to mark, played him to his strength,” Khanye explained.
- Getty
Free role
One of the most impressive aspects of Mofokeng's game is his spatial awareness. He consistently found pockets between the lines, forcing the opposition defenders out of position and creating space for the overlapping Aubrey Modiba.
This tactical fluidity allowed Bafana Bafana to dictate the tempo, with Mofokeng acting as the primary link man between the defensive midfielders and the forward line throughout the qualifying encounter.
“The boy never lost the ball. I love that he has speed, can play under pressure, very decisive."
"He can decide the game going forward and he played a free role."
"I think that boy is good in that position playing off the ball, he hardly lost possession, he found pockets spaces."
"He played sort of like a double number 10, with [Oswin] Appollis cutting inside to allow [Aubrey] Modiba to go because he was playing with two defensive midfielders.”
- Backpage
Managing physical demands and impact
Despite Mofokeng's dominance for large spells, he was replaced during the closing stages as Bafana Bafana looked to see out the result.
Khanye defended the decision to withdraw the attacker, acknowledging that the physical intensity of the second half required a different profile of player as Guinea pushed for an equaliser.
The analyst believes that managing the youngster's minutes is crucial for his long-term development in the national setup.
“He’s playing in Europe so even if you start him, I don’t mind if you eliminate him the last 10 minutes."
"The situation demanded that and I don’t [blame] him for not giving us much in the last 10 minutes."
"It was a game of two halves where we were asked questions in the second half and we were tracking back.”
With three points in the bag, the focus now shifts to maintaining this momentum in the group.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting