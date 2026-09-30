Relebohile Mofokeng's contribution to Bafana Bafana analysed - 'The boy never lost the ball'

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger and current analyst Junior Khanye has heaped praise on Relebohile Mofokeng following his influential display in Orlando.

The young playmaker was handed a starting berth in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and while he missed a golden opportunity to score before Ime Okon opened the account, his overall impact on the team's creative flow did not go unnoticed by the experts watching from the stands.

Speaking on iDiski TV, Khanye highlighted how the tactical setup deployed by the national team coaching staff perfectly suited the former Orlando Pirates star's attributes.

By utilising a double-pivot in the middle of the park, the team created a platform that allowed Mofokeng to thrive in a more advanced, roaming role without being overly burdened by defensive transitions during the early stages of the contest against Syli National.



