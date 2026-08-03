Relebohile Mofokeng revels in Belgian Super Cup success after penalty heroics for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - 'The confidence is high now'

Relebohile Mofokeng has wasted no time in making his mark on European football after inspiring Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to Belgian Super Cup glory.

The 21-year-old, who recently completed a high-profile move from Orlando Pirates, found himself thrust into the spotlight during a tense encounter against Club Brugge.

Speaking after the match, Mofokeng expressed his gratitude toward his new environment.

"I am happy because I won my first cup here, very excited for everyone," Mofokeng told the club's media.

"It was very welcoming, and everyone was there to help me, to boost my confidence; that's why I went to the penalty.

"So, I think my teammates are the best. That's why we won this cup, and we are family."







