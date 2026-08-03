Relebohile Mofokeng revels in Belgian Super Cup success after penalty heroics for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - 'The confidence is high now'
A dream start in Belgium
Relebohile Mofokeng has wasted no time in making his mark on European football after inspiring Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to Belgian Super Cup glory.
The 21-year-old, who recently completed a high-profile move from Orlando Pirates, found himself thrust into the spotlight during a tense encounter against Club Brugge.
Speaking after the match, Mofokeng expressed his gratitude toward his new environment.
"I am happy because I won my first cup here, very excited for everyone," Mofokeng told the club's media.
"It was very welcoming, and everyone was there to help me, to boost my confidence; that's why I went to the penalty.
"So, I think my teammates are the best. That's why we won this cup, and we are family."
Overcoming the nerves
Despite his clinical finish from twelve yards, Mofokeng admitted that the pressure of the situation was immense, especially given the stature of the opposition goalkeeper.
Reflecting on the decisive moment, Mofokeng confessed: "When I put the ball down, I was very scared because obviously he's a big man.
"He used to play for a very big team. So I think you just need confidence in this type of game.
"I got confidence when I stood there with confidence, and I kicked the penalty with confidence.
"That's why I scored."
- Getty
Training ground preparation
The decision to hand the fifth penalty to a debutant might have surprised some, but Mofokeng explained that the technical staff had already seen enough in training to trust him.
The coach’s faith served as a primary motivator for the Bafana star, who felt validated by the selection.
"The coach came to us and told us the names of the people who are kicking because they saw me kicking yesterday at training," Rele explained.
"So it boosts my confidence also because it was the first goal in the first game.
"The confidence is high now. We can keep on going."
Bringing Mzansi to Europe
Beyond his heroics on the pitch, Mofokeng also caught the eye with his post-match celebrations, which included a dance that paid homage to his roots.
The player revealed that the routine was not spontaneous but something he had already introduced to his new teammates during practice sessions.
Explaining the inspiration behind his moves, the former Bucs star noted: "It's celebrations in South Africa; we're used to those dances, so I just remembered back home.
"That's why I did that thing. My teammates know the dance; we had already did it in training."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting