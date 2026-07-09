Relebohile Mofokeng reveals when he found out about Orlando Pirates to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise transfer - 'Before the season ended'

Relebohile Mofokeng has provided some clarity on his departure from the Soweto giants.

The 21-year-old was officially unveiled by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise shortly after South Africa’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the groundwork for the deal was laid much earlier during his domestic campaign.

Mofokeng admitted that he was carrying a massive secret during the final weeks of the season.

"[I knew about it] before the World Cup, I knew maybe three games before the season ended," Mofokeng revealed as quoted on iDiski Times.