Relebohile Mofokeng reveals when he found out about Orlando Pirates to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise transfer - 'Before the season ended'
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The timeline of a blockbuster move
Relebohile Mofokeng has provided some clarity on his departure from the Soweto giants.
The 21-year-old was officially unveiled by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise shortly after South Africa’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the groundwork for the deal was laid much earlier during his domestic campaign.
Mofokeng admitted that he was carrying a massive secret during the final weeks of the season.
"[I knew about it] before the World Cup, I knew maybe three games before the season ended," Mofokeng revealed as quoted on iDiski Times.
Why Belgium is the right choice
While many fans expected the winger to potentially skip the "stepping stone" leagues and head straight for a top-five European division, Mofokeng is confident that his choice of Union Saint-Gilloise was a calculated one.
The Belgian club has earned a reputation for scouting gems and polishing them for even bigger stages, a path the youngster is keen to follow.
Mofokeng believes the environment in Belgium will provide the perfect balance between high-level competition and the room to make mistakes.
"As a young player, as a growing human being, you want to go to a place where you’ll grow and develop," he explained.
"So, I think it’s the best place where I can develop myself and move forward. It’s a great start in Europe."
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European ambitions and personal growth
The transition from the PSL to European football is famously difficult for Bafana Bafana internationals, but Mofokeng is arriving with a clear plan for his trajectory.
He sees his time in Brussels not just as a career move, but as a necessary phase of his personal maturation as he aims for the elite level of the global game.
"It will develop me and help me grow as a person," Mofokeng continued, emphasizing how crucial this move is for his long-term success.
"Yeah, I think they will make me a better player and person, and from there maybe I can get a bigger deal in Europe.
"So, it’s a very good step for me."
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Life after the World Cup
Currently enjoying a short break in South Africa following his national team duties, the former Pirates talisman is savoring his final moments at home before the hard work begins.
He is expected to join his new teammates for pre-season training shortly, where he will face the challenge of adapting to a new tactical system and a faster pace of play.
The departure of Mofokeng leaves a significant void in the Pirates' attacking line-up, but the move signifies a victory for the club's youth academy.
As he prepares for the 2026/27 campaign, all eyes will be on whether the South African prodigy can replicate his devastating domestic form in the heart of Europe.
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