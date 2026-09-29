Relebohile Mofokeng responds to Orlando Pirates teen sensation Mpho Padime taking on his No38 shirt - 'He felt they should have retired it'

Former Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has revealed the details of a private conversation he shared with teenage sensation Mpho Padime after the youngster decided to inherit his former shirt number.

Mofokeng, who became a household name wearing the No.38 jersey during his meteoric rise in the Betway Premiership, has since moved on to European football with Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

The 17-year-old Padime, who is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents currently emerging from the Buccaneers' youth system, sought the blessing of his predecessor before officially taking over the kit.

Mofokeng admitted that he was surprised by the youngster's reverence for the number and the suggestion that it should have been taken out of circulation following his departure to the Belgian Pro League.

“He called me that day and told me he’s going to wear number 38, then I asked him what’s the big deal with number 38 and he said he felt they should have retired it,” Mofokeng told SuperSport.



