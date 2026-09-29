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Relebohile Mofokeng responds to Orlando Pirates teen sensation Mpho Padime taking on his No38 shirt - 'He felt they should have retired it'
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What's in a number?
Former Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has revealed the details of a private conversation he shared with teenage sensation Mpho Padime after the youngster decided to inherit his former shirt number.
Mofokeng, who became a household name wearing the No.38 jersey during his meteoric rise in the Betway Premiership, has since moved on to European football with Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.
The 17-year-old Padime, who is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents currently emerging from the Buccaneers' youth system, sought the blessing of his predecessor before officially taking over the kit.
Mofokeng admitted that he was surprised by the youngster's reverence for the number and the suggestion that it should have been taken out of circulation following his departure to the Belgian Pro League.
“He called me that day and told me he’s going to wear number 38, then I asked him what’s the big deal with number 38 and he said he felt they should have retired it,” Mofokeng told SuperSport.
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Padime can surpass me
Despite the high regard in which he is held by the Pirates faithful, Mofokeng was quick to downplay the idea of retiring the shirt, insisting that he did not do enough to warrant such an extreme gesture of respect. He instead chose to use the moment as a motivational tool for Padime, urging the teenager to focus on his own development rather than being weighed down by the history of the jersey.
“Then I asked him why would they retire it because it’s not like I did something wow. I played well and had a good career at Pirates, and you can even surpass it, so why retire the jersey.”
This humble assessment of his own contributions underlines Mofokeng's belief that the club's current production line of talent is capable of reaching even greater heights.
By encouraging Padime to look beyond what has already been achieved, the Bafana Bafana international is hoping to foster a mindset of continuous improvement within the club's ranks.
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His mentality has to switch
Mofokeng’s praise for Padime did not stop at his choice of shirt number; the Belgian-based forward went as far as to suggest that the 17-year-old might actually be more naturally gifted than himself. However, he warned that technical proficiency alone is not enough to reach the top level of the professional game.
“He said I did a lot of things so I told him with his talent he can even do better. He has a lot of talent, even better than mine, but his mentality has to switch.”
This honest appraisal serves as both a compliment and a constructive critique, highlighting that while the natural flair is present, the psychological demands of senior football are a different challenge entirely. For Padime, hearing such high praise from a player who successfully navigated the same path will undoubtedly provide a massive boost in confidence.
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The birth of another superstar?
As Padime begins to see more regular action in the Orlando Pirates first team, the expectations from the fans and the technical staff will inevitably increase. Mofokeng highlighted that the final piece of the puzzle for the young star will be his statistical output, urging him to convert his dribbling ability and vision into tangible results that help the team win matches.
“He must work to get goals and assists. I think everything will be okay. Yes, he’s going to be a top talent,” Mofokeng concluded.
By setting these specific performance targets, Mofokeng is providing a roadmap for Padime to follow as he looks to cement his place in Abdeslam Ouaddou's plans.
The transition of the shirt number signifies a new era for the Buccaneers, and if Mofokeng’s predictions are accurate, the Orlando Amstel Arena could be witnessing the birth of yet another South African superstar who is ready to take the world by storm.
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