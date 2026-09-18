Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng reacts to his UEFA Europa League debut goal - 'Every day I keep on pushing myself at training'

The young forward showcased his tactical awareness during the encounter, explaining how USG exploited the defensive frailties of their Czech opponents.

By identifying the high defensive line utilised by Viktoria Plzen, Mofokeng was able to time his runs to perfection, leading to the opening goal of the contest.

Mofokeng broke down the strategy, noting that the team was well-prepared for the specific challenges posed by the home side.

He explained the approach by saying: “Yeah, what a special game. A win. I think it’s very good for our club, very good for our reputation,” he said in his post-match interview, as per iDiski Times.

“We are just sending a message that we came here to work; we came to do what needs to be done.

“I think the fighting spirit is in our blood now. We came here to fight, and we came here to win and take the three points, and we did exactly that.

“Obviously, we go to every game with the mindset of winning, so I think we did very well as a team, and we’ll keep doing well.

“We knew from the start that if they play a high line, there’s a space behind them, and if they press us, there’s always space behind them.

“I think I already knew that there’ll always be space behind them, and it’s just a matter of a pass. It was a great pass from my teammate [Massire Sylla].

“We used the spaces quite well, and I think that’s why we got the three goals, and we did very well."







