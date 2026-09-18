Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng reacts to his UEFA Europa League debut goal - 'Every day I keep on pushing myself at training'
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A dream continental debut for Mofokeng
Relebohile Mofokeng is quickly becoming a household name in European football after making an immediate impact on the continental stage.
The 21-year-old attacker, who recently completed a high-profile move from Orlando Pirates following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, needed only 17 minutes to find the back of the net in his first-ever UEFA Europa League outing.
Reflecting on the magnitude of the result and his personal milestone, the man affectionately known as ‘President Yama2K’ expressed his delight at the team's performance.
The victory moves USG into a strong position in the group stages, and Mofokeng believes the result sends a clear message to the rest of the competition.
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Tactical intelligence key to Plzen downfall
The young forward showcased his tactical awareness during the encounter, explaining how USG exploited the defensive frailties of their Czech opponents.
By identifying the high defensive line utilised by Viktoria Plzen, Mofokeng was able to time his runs to perfection, leading to the opening goal of the contest.
Mofokeng broke down the strategy, noting that the team was well-prepared for the specific challenges posed by the home side.
He explained the approach by saying: “Yeah, what a special game. A win. I think it’s very good for our club, very good for our reputation,” he said in his post-match interview, as per iDiski Times.
“We are just sending a message that we came here to work; we came to do what needs to be done.
“I think the fighting spirit is in our blood now. We came here to fight, and we came here to win and take the three points, and we did exactly that.
“Obviously, we go to every game with the mindset of winning, so I think we did very well as a team, and we’ll keep doing well.
“We knew from the start that if they play a high line, there’s a space behind them, and if they press us, there’s always space behind them.
“I think I already knew that there’ll always be space behind them, and it’s just a matter of a pass. It was a great pass from my teammate [Massire Sylla].
“We used the spaces quite well, and I think that’s why we got the three goals, and we did very well."
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Commitment to continuous improvement
Despite his rapid rise and impressive statistics—tallying four goals in just eight appearances for his new club—Mofokeng remains grounded and focused on his development.
The transition from the Premier Soccer League to the rigors of European competition is notoriously difficult, but the attacker is putting in the hard yards behind the scenes to ensure his success is sustainable.
Addressing the challenges of adapting to a new environment, Mofokeng highlighted the importance of self-discipline and perseverance.
He told reporters: “It’s not easy, it’s difficult, but yeah, we keep on going. I think every day I keep on pushing myself at training. I think I’m the one who’s going to make it easier when I work hard every day and keep on pushing myself."
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The fighting spirit driving USG forward
Beyond his individual brilliance, Mofokeng was quick to praise the collective mentality of the squad.
The Belgian side showed great resilience to secure three points on the road, a feat that is never easy in European competition.
The attacker believes that this gritty determination is now a core part of the team's identity as they look to progress deep into the tournament.
Mofokeng concluded his post-match thoughts by praising the internal culture at the club, which has allowed him to thrive so quickly after his arrival.
Discussing the team's psychological approach, he stated: “I think the fighting spirit is in our blood now. We came here to fight, and we came here to win and take the three points, and we did exactly that."
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