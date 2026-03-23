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Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Relebohile Mofokeng reacts to his first professional hat-trick after helping Orlando Pirates wallop TS Galaxy: 'I’ve been waiting for this moment'

The Bafana Bafana star was on fire as the Sea Robbers registered their biggest win of the season so far. As the Buccaneers collected points from an emphatic victory and boosted their title chances, President Yama 2000 made history. Now, Mofokeng will shift focus to national duties with a boosted morale.

  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Mofokeng powers Pirates

    The Premier Soccer League match against TS Galaxy will remain a memorable moment for Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

    As the Sea Robbers swept the Rockets aside, Mofokeng scored a hat-trick, which was his first ever such professional achievement.

    The emphatic win saw the Soweto giants go top of the PSL table, a point above second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

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  • Nkhosikhona Ndaba, Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, February 2025Backpage

    'Very special'

    “It’s very special. I’ve been waiting for this moment … I’ve not been getting these kinds of moments," Mofokeng said after the match at Mbombela Stadium, as per FARPost.

    "It’s very important to boost my confidence."

    The forward will now link up with his Bafana Bafana teammates ahead of the pre-World Cup friendlies against Panama.

  • TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Deserved win

    The win ensured Bucs returned to winning ways after previously dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Siwelele.

    According to Mofokeng, the MTN8 champions deserved the win because they had worked for it.

    “First, I’d like to thank my teammates. They worked very hard. They deserve this win. I think we’ve been working ahead of this match all week," the 21-year-old added.

    "So I think the win was very hard. It was very difficult. But I think we managed to get the three points, and we move on,” he said.

    “We’ve been training and working on our finishing and composure. This is for the fans. This is your team, and we will always do our best for you.”

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Ouaddou answers critics

    After the statement victory, Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sent a bold message to doubters.

    “I think it’s more than a reaction; it’s a fantastic game for us. It's a very good answer for people who have a doubt about commitment, about the commitment of the boys. You know, I always say that there’s nobody in our team coming on the pitch with the willingness to lose or the willingness to draw,” Ouaddou said.

    “And I think some people need to understand that all people, players, are sweating in the shirt, and it’s simple: we scored six goals today because we had fantastic support by the true fans – every time we come here in that city, we have fantastic support."

    The Sea Robbers will continue with the PSL campaign on April 7 when they will face Golden Arrows after the international break.

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