Relebohile Mofokeng reacts to his first professional hat-trick after helping Orlando Pirates wallop TS Galaxy: 'I’ve been waiting for this moment'

The win ensured Bucs returned to winning ways after previously dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Siwelele.

According to Mofokeng, the MTN8 champions deserved the win because they had worked for it.

“First, I’d like to thank my teammates. They worked very hard. They deserve this win. I think we’ve been working ahead of this match all week," the 21-year-old added.

"So I think the win was very hard. It was very difficult. But I think we managed to get the three points, and we move on,” he said.

“We’ve been training and working on our finishing and composure. This is for the fans. This is your team, and we will always do our best for you.”