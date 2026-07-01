Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Evidence Makgopa: Orlando Pirates discover the transfer cost of World Cup exposure as Bafana Bafana stars linked worldwide

It started with Relebohile Mofokeng being linked with a move to Belgian side Saint-Gilloise by respected Belgian media outlet Nieuwsblad within hours of Bafana Bafana getting knocked out by Canada.

The report stated the Belgian side had been tracking the Pirates star for some time and were confident of finalising a deal for "several millions" with the 21-year reportedly now having skipped the flight home so he can travel to Brussels to have a medical and finalise his deal with the Jupiler Pro League champions.

In the latest information available, the fee is expected to be in excess of R70 million and the deal is so advanced that Hugo Broos has already cast his judgement on it.

“I think it’s a good thing for him, and he will progress, but we mustn’t expect that he will play from the first day," the coach told SABC Sport.

“I think he will progress, but Rele must be stronger, it’s a very tough competition in Belgium, and in the first five to six months they will work a lot on his physical strength.

“He’s a talented player, and once you have the power you need for such a competition, there will be no problem at all,” he concluded.