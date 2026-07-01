Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Evidence Makgopa: Orlando Pirates discover the transfer cost of World Cup exposure as Bafana Bafana stars linked worldwide
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Relebohile Mofokeng
It started with Relebohile Mofokeng being linked with a move to Belgian side Saint-Gilloise by respected Belgian media outlet Nieuwsblad within hours of Bafana Bafana getting knocked out by Canada.
The report stated the Belgian side had been tracking the Pirates star for some time and were confident of finalising a deal for "several millions" with the 21-year reportedly now having skipped the flight home so he can travel to Brussels to have a medical and finalise his deal with the Jupiler Pro League champions.
In the latest information available, the fee is expected to be in excess of R70 million and the deal is so advanced that Hugo Broos has already cast his judgement on it.
“I think it’s a good thing for him, and he will progress, but we mustn’t expect that he will play from the first day," the coach told SABC Sport.
“I think he will progress, but Rele must be stronger, it’s a very tough competition in Belgium, and in the first five to six months they will work a lot on his physical strength.
“He’s a talented player, and once you have the power you need for such a competition, there will be no problem at all,” he concluded.
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Oswin Appollis
The next Pirates player to be linked to a move to Europe was Pirates 24-year-old winger.
Portuguese media reports have claimed a deal with FC Porto is progressing with a fee of around R75 million having apparently been agreed with the Buccaneers.
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Evidence Makgopa
Another Bafana and Pirates player linked to a Portuguese club this week is striker Evidence Makgopa.
The 26-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Sporting CP with the fee rumoured to be in the region of R94 million.
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Not just Pirates being targeted
Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfield lynchpin Teboho Mokoena was heavily linked with a move to the Middle East even while South Africa were still in the tournament.
Saudi clubs Al Ettifaq - who already boast former Orlando Pirates talent Mohau Nkota - and Al Taawoun are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.
So much so, that Mokoena's agent Glyn Binkin was moved to brief the media.
“As always, around transfer window time, there is interest in Mokoena, but he is fully focused on the World Cup for now,” Binkin revealed as per FARPost.
“After the tournament, we will engage with Sundowns and see what’s best for all parties.”
Ime Okon too
German club Hannover 96 will be wishing their centre back had not been included in Hugo Broos plans as Okon's performances at the tournament have attracted the attention of French giants Olympique Lyon and AS Monaco, according to French publication Morning Foot.
The MLS club Columbus Crew are also in the mix according to reports with Die Roten valuing the 22-year-old "north of the €5m" mark (approximately R110 million).
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And Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Shortly after South Africa's exit GOAL reported: Mbekezeli Mbokazi's 'exceptional' FIFA World Cup will alert European clubs to his potential to be 'one of the best defenders in the world'
Sure enough, speculation has linked an astonishing 10 European clubs to his signature, amongst them the Premier League's Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, as well as other European giants like Ajax, Club Brugge and Eintracht Frankfurt.
However, his current club Chicago Fire hold all the cards in that he is just six months into a long term contract and they will be reluctant to let go a player mid-season who has been voted into the MLS All Stars game with more votes than Lionel Messi.
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Who else?
Gift Links may not have been a Broos favourite but he is very much a man in demand in Europe. His wildly successful stint at Aarhus GF in Denmark has alerted an unnamed French club to launch a "double-digit million" bid for his services.
Aarhus are holding firm but with the winger being keen on the move it may be only a matter of time before he's a Ligue 1 player.
English Championship club Burnley have held a long term interest in acquiring Aubrey Mudau's signature. Whether the 31-year-old's impressive World Cup performances will fan the flames remains to be seen as his age will definitely count against him.