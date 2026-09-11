AFP
Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aden McCarthy and Thapelo Maseko just the start of the Premier Soccer League's data driven talent drain - 'South Africa is going to become a real pipeline'
PSL ranked above MLS
A comprehensive analysis by data provider SkillCorner has revealed Major League Soccer and European clubs will be increasingly targeting South African players after they discovered the PSL ranked amongst the best in the world on the Physicality Matrix, a metric "that allows us to snap asses a division’s athletic level and style as well as discover idiosyncrasies for leagues across the globe."
This analysis revealed, as expected that the English Premier League far out ranked every other league on earth in Physicality. What wasn't expected was that the South African Premiership ranked above Major League Soccer and was closing in on a spot in the global top 10.
They also discovered that the PSL, despite being 65th overall on Opta's League Power Rankings, was only out ranked by the English Premier League for a metric called Explosive Accelerations to High Speed Run which "quantifies a player's ability to rapidly transition from a low speed or near-stationary state into High-Speed Running (HSR)."
While Physicality and Explosive Accelerations don't make for a complete footballer, they are a base measurement for the minimum athletic abilities of a player.
Add in skillsets like pass accuracy, tackles, positioning, duels won and the like and clubs can quickly identify players in the PSL who have the raw attributes to make a successful transition to a foreign league.
- Backpage
The Bafana influence
The 2026 World Cup squad was dominated by players based in South Africa who were given the chance to show the world what they could do by qualifying for the knockout rounds of the competition for the first time.
For many in the world of football, this was the first time South African players were seen in action against the world's best... and they showed they could hold their own.
Several of the squad's players were linked with moves to major European leagues but, barring Olwethu Makhanya's move to Scottish giants Rangers and Thapelo Maseko's move to Copenhagen, few of those links came to fruition.
However, with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aden McCarthy, Thapelo Maseko, Ime Okon and Yusuf Maart proving that direct moves from the PSL to overseas clubs can work, expect many more of our finest to get picked off.
This will please former Bafana coach Hugo Broos who, after SA's exit from 2025 AFCON, said in order for the national team to thrive local players need "challenged more" by moves to "tougher" European leagues.
In fact, SkillCorner predict that by 2030 more than half of the Bafana squad will be overseas based.
- Chicago Fire FC
MLS will lead the charge
Chicago Fire's Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, who has already secured Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane for his club, explained the appeal of PSL players moving to MLS.
"I think South Africa is going to become a real pipeline for MLS, and I don't think that's a stretch," he told SkillCorner.
"The PSL has genuine quality, and South Africa stands out across Sub-Saharan Africa because of the availability of player data.
"That gives clubs like ours much greater confidence in evaluating players before they ever step foot in Chicago."
He then focused on what attracted Fire to the two South Africans already on the books.
"With Mbokazi, what stood out wasn't just his physical attributes - it was his composure on the ball and his ability to read the game a step ahead of most centre-backs his age.
"Puso [Dithejane] brings a different profile. He has real technical quality, is comfortable in tight spaces, and fits the way we want to play," he said.
The success of these types of moves will inevitably lead to more transfer activity between the two leagues.
With Lyle Foster having moved to Houston Dynamo from Burnley in this transfer window that brings to five the number of South Africans currently plying their trade in the USA. Expect more to follow.
The broader picture
The financial and data-based accessibility of the PSL market is already attracting clubs beyond America to the local talent pool.
Just this window we saw Aden McCarthy leave Kaizer Chiefs for UEFA Champions League side Sabah FC, Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise signed Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates, while fellow Pro League side RSC Charleroi recruited Golden Arrows teenager Isaac Ismael Cisse.
Scandinavian interest followed with FC Copenhagen securing Thapelo Maseko from Mamelodi Sundowns for a reported fee of €1.5 million (R27 million) .
Just last week, Bahraini club Al-Khaldiya swooped in for Patrick Maswanganyi and Sundowns young defender Thato Sibiya went to French giants Lille.
African clubs are also seeing the value in proven PSL talent as the likes of Peter Shalulile and Mohamed Doumbia ended up at Yanga with Devin Titus and Tshegofatso Mabasa going to MAS Fes.
With the detailed PSL player data available through analyst companies like SkillCorner, TransferLab, Stats Perform and others, foreign clubs will have much more confidence dipping into the local talent pool to acquire the players they need.
- Backpagepix
More PSL talent already identified
The SkillCorner analysis also identified more PSL players primed for moves abroad, including Lamontville Golden Arrows defenders Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso and Eroine Agnikoi who both were compared favourably to Mbokazi on the metrics front.
Siwelele FC young winger Sphesihle Jeza was also scouted by SkillCorner’s Game Intelligence analysis where his ability to receive and create danger under pressure was ranked in the top percentile.
There will be many more players being tracked across the coming seasons who will meet the metric standards of clubs in Africa, Europe and America.
- Backpagepix
Price - the fly in the ointment
In an interview on Sports Night Amplified with Andile on Metro FM, Matthew Moore, son of legendary agent Rob Moore, said his agency, Centre Circle, had raised concerns over the pricing of PSL players.
"I think we are pricing our players out of moves to Europe, and I think you know a lot of I've seen other you know I've watched the show I've seen other agents come and they say the same thing but trust me when I say like no one has done more moves to Europe than us in the past five years of any South African agency," Moore said.
He pointed out that over the last five years they had facilitated 23 transfers from various countries to European clubs, but in only two cases was the player priced for more than a million Euros [approximately R18.6m].
For context, that is the price Cape Town City wants for 18-year-old Emile Witbooi, who may have bags of potential but has only played a total of 45 minutes in the Betway Premiership, and that was in the 24/25 season when he was given his first senior minutes as the club was relegated.
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