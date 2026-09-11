Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aden McCarthy and Thapelo Maseko just the start of the Premier Soccer League's data driven talent drain - 'South Africa is going to become a real pipeline'

A comprehensive analysis by data provider SkillCorner has revealed Major League Soccer and European clubs will be increasingly targeting South African players after they discovered the PSL ranked amongst the best in the world on the Physicality Matrix, a metric "that allows us to snap asses a division’s athletic level and style as well as discover idiosyncrasies for leagues across the globe."

This analysis revealed, as expected that the English Premier League far out ranked every other league on earth in Physicality. What wasn't expected was that the South African Premiership ranked above Major League Soccer and was closing in on a spot in the global top 10.

They also discovered that the PSL, despite being 65th overall on Opta's League Power Rankings, was only out ranked by the English Premier League for a metric called Explosive Accelerations to High Speed Run which "quantifies a player's ability to rapidly transition from a low speed or near-stationary state into High-Speed Running (HSR)."

While Physicality and Explosive Accelerations don't make for a complete footballer, they are a base measurement for the minimum athletic abilities of a player.

Add in skillsets like pass accuracy, tackles, positioning, duels won and the like and clubs can quickly identify players in the PSL who have the raw attributes to make a successful transition to a foreign league.



