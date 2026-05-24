Relebohile Mofokeng in the frame for 2026 FIFA World Cup as Kagisho Dikgacoi backs bold Bafana Bafana selection call - ‘Rele will fill in that position, but…’

Relebohile Mofokeng has firmly outgrown the 'one for the future' tag and now stands as one of the Premier Soccer League’s headline attractions.

The Orlando Pirates livewire hasn’t merely met expectations in the 2025/26 campaign, he’s torn them up, driving the Buccaneers’ charge to a PSL title triumph while also leaving a decisive mark in both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup, where his influence proved impossible to ignore.

As Hugo Broos begins to finalise his tactical blueprints for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mofokeng's consistency should mean he has a central role to play in the Belgian's plans.

His ability to produce decisive moments in high-pressure matches has caught the eye of former national team stalwarts, who believe he is now ready to shoulder the expectations of a football-mad nation on the global stage.