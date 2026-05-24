Relebohile Mofokeng in the frame for 2026 FIFA World Cup as Kagisho Dikgacoi backs bold Bafana Bafana selection call - ‘Rele will fill in that position, but…’
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The rise of a new SA superstar
Relebohile Mofokeng has firmly outgrown the 'one for the future' tag and now stands as one of the Premier Soccer League’s headline attractions.
The Orlando Pirates livewire hasn’t merely met expectations in the 2025/26 campaign, he’s torn them up, driving the Buccaneers’ charge to a PSL title triumph while also leaving a decisive mark in both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup, where his influence proved impossible to ignore.
As Hugo Broos begins to finalise his tactical blueprints for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mofokeng's consistency should mean he has a central role to play in the Belgian's plans.
His ability to produce decisive moments in high-pressure matches has caught the eye of former national team stalwarts, who believe he is now ready to shoulder the expectations of a football-mad nation on the global stage.
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Dikgacoi gives the seal of approval
Former Bafana midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi is among those convinced that Mofokeng is the solution to South Africa's attacking needs.
Speaking on the player's development, Dikgacoi noted that the 21-year-old is ready to step into the void left by senior absentees.
"Rele has been playing well in that position, without Sipho Mbule, I think Rele will fill in that position, but we also need to have cover for him in case he gets injured or suspended," the legend remarked as per IOL.
The former midfield enforcer also addressed the tactical implications of Mofokeng's inclusion, suggesting that relying on the youngster prevents the need to move other key players out of their natural roles.
"But the likes of Teboho (Mokoena) are versatile and can be converted into different roles, but that would mean more reshuffles are required in other places as well," Dikgacoi added.
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Physicality and mentality set him apart
While many young players are often criticised for a lack of physical presence, Dikgacoi believes Mofokeng possesses a rare mental toughness that defies his age.
The legend praised the winger’s bravery when facing aggressive defenders, noting: "What I like about him [Mofokeng] is the fact that he’s brave, he doesn’t shy away from tackles and doesn’t run away from contact, he gets into the right zones and is a dangerous player for us."
To illustrate his point, Dikgacoi drew comparisons to world-class talents who made an impact at a young age, referencing South Africa's own hosting of the tournament back in 2010.
"For me, his age or size doesn’t matter [he’s ready]. If you remember when we played Mexico in 2010, they had a player called [Giovanni] Do Santos who was 17 at the time, and he was their biggest threat, almost carrying the hopes of a nation," he explained.
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Tournament ready for the global stage
Having already tasted international football and high-stakes continental competition, the consensus is that Mofokeng will not be overawed by the World Cup atmosphere.
His experience during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is seen as a vital stepping stone.
Dikgacoi concluded by stating: "Rele has had an excellent season and he’s also played the AFCON, so he knows what it feels like to play in those matches, so I feel like he can start any game now."