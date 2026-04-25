Relebohile Mofokeng in line for Orlando Pirates leadership role? Mandla Ncikazi makes bold suggestion, ‘You can even give him the responsibility of a captain’
- Backpage
A captain in the making at Mayfair
In the high-pressure world of Orlando Pirates, there have been plenty of exciting talents, but Relebohile Mofokeng stands out as something different, with the technical team unable to stop praising him and the Bucs faithful fully buying into his rise.
Ahead of a season-defining Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has raised the bar on the conversation around the young playmaker, insisting his impact goes far beyond his age and technical flair.
Ncikazi believes the Vaal-born star is already showing the leadership traits needed to guide one of Africa’s biggest clubs.
- Backpage
'You can even give him the responsibility of a captain'
“The boy [Mofokeng] is so mature for a youngster, you wouldn’t think somebody his age,” Ncikazi told the media.
“If it wasn’t for any other thing, you can even give him the responsibility of a captain, although this one [Nkosinathi Sibisi] is doing so well. So, he’s in that mode.”
- Backpage
The secret behind Mofokeng’s meteoric rise
Mofokeng’s 2026 statistics speak for themselves, with the youngster firmly raising his hand in the Buccaneers’ league title chase. However, Ncikazi insists this world-class output is no coincidence, pointing to a relentless work ethic and a clear tactical evolution that has seen him transition from a traditional wide player into a versatile attacking threat, capable of operating anywhere across the front line.
“I think it’s a number of factors,” Ncikazi explained.
“One, the number of hours that are invested in their extra work, the number of preparations that he goes through, not only in the field, [but also in]the positional changes. If you see Rele, when he started, he was only playing on the left. Now he can play throughout any position out of the three 10s.
"I also think the finer details of how we approach matches. This is not how we used to approach other matches. How quickly we get into the opponent’s half, how do we free him? So, it’s all those details and a lot of preparation, but also his own personal preparation.”
- Backpage
'Lot of hard work'
The assistant coach emphasised that the player's readiness for such a massive occasion is the result of both the club's structure and individual dedication.
“That is a number of factors, but it’s a lot of hard work that goes through it in the field of play and outside the field of play,” he added, highlighting that the midfielder’s professional approach is what sets him apart from his peers in the South African top flight.