Relebohile Mofokeng in line for Orlando Pirates leadership role? Mandla Ncikazi makes bold suggestion, ‘You can even give him the responsibility of a captain’

In the high-pressure world of Orlando Pirates, there have been plenty of exciting talents, but Relebohile Mofokeng stands out as something different, with the technical team unable to stop praising him and the Bucs faithful fully buying into his rise.

Ahead of a season-defining Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has raised the bar on the conversation around the young playmaker, insisting his impact goes far beyond his age and technical flair.

Ncikazi believes the Vaal-born star is already showing the leadership traits needed to guide one of Africa’s biggest clubs.



