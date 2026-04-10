Relebohile Mofokeng handed tough dressing-room talk by Jabu Mahlangu as hype train picks up pace - 'Take one day at a time, and compete with yourself'

Relebohile Mofokeng is in the midst of a breakout season that has cemented his status as one of the brightest young stars in African football.

The Orlando Pirates winger has been the driving force behind the Buccaneers’ attack, producing consistent match-winning performances that have kept the Soweto giants firmly in the title race.

‘Footy Twitter’, as the social media spaces like to call themselves, have been leading the debate, tipping Rele as the face of the PSL and stacking his numbers up against any player mentioned in conversations about the league’s most gifted talent right now.