Relebohile Mofokeng handed tough dressing-room talk by Jabu Mahlangu as hype train picks up pace - 'Take one day at a time, and compete with yourself'
The rise of a new Soweto superstar
Relebohile Mofokeng is in the midst of a breakout season that has cemented his status as one of the brightest young stars in African football.
The Orlando Pirates winger has been the driving force behind the Buccaneers’ attack, producing consistent match-winning performances that have kept the Soweto giants firmly in the title race.
‘Footy Twitter’, as the social media spaces like to call themselves, have been leading the debate, tipping Rele as the face of the PSL and stacking his numbers up against any player mentioned in conversations about the league’s most gifted talent right now.
Mahlangu warns against comparisons
Former PSL star Jabu Mahlangu has offered timely advice to Mofokeng, urging him to stay focused amid the growing hype.
The ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates star warned that comparisons to established names like Themba Zwane can become a distraction to a young player’s development.
"Rele, you are a star; you have a great future, and this is my advice to you," Mahlangu stated on an Instagram reel.
"All I can tell you is that you have to achieve more than we have, and players like Steve Lekoelea, you have the talent to do that. So I’m asking you not to listen to all this noise of being compared to other players. Don’t listen to that. I know you are a very humble person, take one day at a time, and compete with yourself so that you can improve.”
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Focus is key for the Bucs winger
Mahlangu, who knows all too well the pressures of being a teenage sensation in Soweto, emphasised that Mofokeng should rely on the character traits that have gotten him this far.
He urged the winger to maintain the humility that those close to the Pirates camp frequently praise, noting that the external hype can often become a burden rather than a boost.
“I can see that you are on the right track," Mahlangu continued.
"The noise outside is too much; don’t listen to it and stay focused. I know that you are humble. I don’t know you personally, but I heard from the people who are close to you that you are very humble. So I’m saying keep it up; you have the right talent to be one of the greatest players in Africa and in the world.”
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A potential future in European football
The praise didn't stop there, as Mahlangu highlighted that President Yama 2K possesses a level of tactical intelligence rarely seen in players of his age group.
He suggested that the winger's vision is already superior to many of his veteran peers, reinforcing the idea that the 21-year-old is destined for a move to a bigger stage in the near future.
“Your talent and the things you do on the pitch – most of your peers and older people can’t do them," Mahlangu concluded.
"The way you think and how you see things on the field is special. Don’t listen to this noise because it can be dangerous to your career. We love you, and I wish God protects you and you are injury-free, and I wish next season you go to play in Europe.”