Relebohile Mofokeng embraces any role for Bafana Bafana - 'If I start the game or on the bench, I will do my best'
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Mofokeng ready for any role
Relebohile Mofokeng has insisted he is ready to give everything for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, regardless of whether he is named in the starting XI or restricted to an impact role from the bench.
Speaking about his approach to the tournament and the decisions of head coach Hugo Broos, Mofokeng displayed a maturity beyond his years.
"If I start on the game or on the bench, I will do my best," he said as per Sowetan.
"This is a difficult stage, and we are playing against some of the best teams. Sometimes the first half is difficult because we don’t know how opponents are going to play."
"In the second half we made changes and tried different plans because we saw how they played in the first half.
"For myself, I followed the instructions from the coach and hopefully everything will go well for the next game."
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Coping with Mokoena’s major absence
While Mofokeng's emergence is a boost, Bafana Bafana must navigate their final group fixture without midfield general Teboho Mokoena.
The Mamelodi Sundowns man is suspended after picking up a second yellow card during the hard-fought draw with Czechia, a loss Mofokeng acknowledges will be felt across the squad.
"I am not the coach, but we have players who can replace him," Mofokeng explained when discussing the void left by Mokoena.
"It is going to be difficult [to replace Mokoena] but whoever gets the chance will give his best and enjoy themselves on the pitch.
"We are going to support that player and go forward as a team."
Embracing the World Cup spotlight
The Buccaneers sensation has quickly become a fan favourite, with many South African supporters calling for him to be unleashed from the start.
Mofokeng is well aware of the hype surrounding his emergence on the international stage but remains focused on the tactical instructions provided by Broos and his coaching staff.
"Support from fans means a lot because when people expect a lot from you, you get motivated to do more and give them what they want.
"That motivation gives me confidence, and I am doing it for them.
"I have always wanted to get a chance to represent my country, and I will always do my best whenever I get the opportunity.
"We came here to compete, and we are doing very well."
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Team spirit fueling Bafana hopes
The atmosphere within the camp remains high despite the pressure of a World Cup group stage.
Mofokeng credited his teammates for making his debut a memorable experience and helping him navigate the physical demands of high-level international football.
"As teammates, we speak, and we laugh, and we enjoy the moment.
"The most important thing is to enjoy the moment. It was my World Cup debut, and they were happy for me," the youngster added.
"Obviously, when they come on I will also be happy for them.
"We must be happy and encourage each other."