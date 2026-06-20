Relebohile Mofokeng embraces any role for Bafana Bafana - 'If I start the game or on the bench, I will do my best'

Relebohile Mofokeng has insisted he is ready to give everything for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, regardless of whether he is named in the starting XI or restricted to an impact role from the bench.

Speaking about his approach to the tournament and the decisions of head coach Hugo Broos, Mofokeng displayed a maturity beyond his years.

"If I start on the game or on the bench, I will do my best," he said as per Sowetan.

"This is a difficult stage, and we are playing against some of the best teams. Sometimes the first half is difficult because we don’t know how opponents are going to play."

"In the second half we made changes and tried different plans because we saw how they played in the first half.

"For myself, I followed the instructions from the coach and hopefully everything will go well for the next game."



