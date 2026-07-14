Relebohile Mofokeng compared to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior as his physical stature in a European league comes under scrutiny - 'He understands space, he's technically gifted, and he thinks faster than most players'

Relebohile Mofokeng’s jump to the Belgian Pro League has sparked a debate regarding his physical readiness for the rigours of European football.

However, legendary defender Aaron Mokoena, who spent significant time in Belgium with KRC Genk, believes the former Orlando Pirates star has the technical tools to bypass any physical disadvantages.

Mofokeng recently committed his future to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, signing a four-year deal with an option for an additional season.

While fans have celebrated the move, some pundits have expressed reservations about whether his slight stature will hinder his progress in a notoriously physical league.



