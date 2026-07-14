Relebohile Mofokeng compared to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior as his physical stature in a European league comes under scrutiny - 'He understands space, he's technically gifted, and he thinks faster than most players'
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Mokoena dismisses concerns over Mofokeng frame
Relebohile Mofokeng’s jump to the Belgian Pro League has sparked a debate regarding his physical readiness for the rigours of European football.
However, legendary defender Aaron Mokoena, who spent significant time in Belgium with KRC Genk, believes the former Orlando Pirates star has the technical tools to bypass any physical disadvantages.
Mofokeng recently committed his future to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, signing a four-year deal with an option for an additional season.
While fans have celebrated the move, some pundits have expressed reservations about whether his slight stature will hinder his progress in a notoriously physical league.
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The Vinicius Junior blueprint for success
Drawing a bold comparison to one of the world's best, Mokoena suggested that Mofokeng should look at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior as proof that size is secondary to intelligence.
The former Bafana skipper believes that Mofokeng's ability to process the game at high speed will be his greatest asset in Belgium.
“Yes, there are situations in football where you’re going to have to protect the ball and compete physically,” Mokoena told iDiski Times.
“But when I look at Rele, I see a player who isn’t afraid of challenges. He goes into 50-50 balls, and he understands the game.
"Most clubs I played for, after training, players would spend time in the gym. But I don’t think that should be the priority for Rele.
"He’s a player who sees things on the pitch that other players don’t see. He finds those little pockets between defenders and midfielders.”
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Intelligence over physical strength
For Mokoena, the focus on Mofokeng's gym routine is misplaced. He argues that the winger's spatial awareness and technical giftings are what will set him apart from his peers in the Pro League, much like the Brazilian talisman at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Speaking on the 21-year-old's specific traits, Mokoena added: “Whether he plays as a number 10 or from the wing, he understands space.
"He’s technically gifted, and he thinks faster than most players.
"Vinícius isn’t a big player. But he understands his strengths. His qualities are speed and taking on defenders.
"Rele is similar in that he knows his qualities.”
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Following the Percy Tau path
Mokoena also pointed to a more local example of success in Belgium, citing Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns man faced similar questions about his build when he first moved to Belgium with stints at Union SG and Club Brugge.
“How big was Percy Tau?” Mokoena questioned.
“He wasn’t a big player either. Yet he went to Belgium and did well.”
Mofokeng will now look to follow in Tau's footsteps as he begins his journey in Western Europe, hoping his mental sharpness proves Mokoena's lofty comparisons correct.
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