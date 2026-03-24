Relebohile Mofokeng answers Orlando Pirates fans following criticism as Bucs intensify PSL title race against Mamelodi Sundowns
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Pirates eye PSL title amid pressure
After securing both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout trophies, Orlando Pirates fans now want their team to deliver the coveted Premier Soccer League title.
The early success raised fans' expectations, leading them to believe that the long wait for league glory could come to an end this season.
The fans have always supported their team, and whenever standards seem to fall, they are the first ones to criticise the players and the coach equally.
Relebohile Mofokeng has now responded to criticism that intensified after the draw against Siwelele and said they need it in order to remain focused.
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'Criticism boosts us'
"I think the criticism is the one that boosts us. During the week, we practiced our finishing because it was the one that was lacking in the previous game," Mofokeng said, as per KickOff.
"So, I think we must just improve in front of the goals, and that’s what we did. I think we must keep on improving and keep on scoring, so I think it will help us at the end of the season.
"First hat-trick for the team. So, I think I did very well."
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First hat-trick for Rele
During the 6-0 win over TS Galaxy, Mofokeng was on fire as he helped the Sea Robbers tear apart their league rivals.
The youngster scored a hat-trick, his first-ever such professional achievement, and he has revealed how that was made possible.
"After training, I was staying alone, doing finishes, so I think I worked hard for this hat-trick," he stated.
"I think I’ll keep on working on it; I’ll just have to relax in front of the goals. I think I’ll score more goals when I’m composed."
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Focus now on Bafana
Mofokeng and his national teammates are now set to be engaged in an international duty, as he is among the 23 players named for the friendly games against Panama.
During the international break, eyes will be keen to see where exactly Hugo Broos will deploy Mofokeng, who has excelled as a No. 10 for Pirates.