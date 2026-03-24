Relebohile Mofokeng answers Orlando Pirates fans following criticism as Bucs intensify PSL title race against Mamelodi Sundowns

After securing both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout trophies, Orlando Pirates fans now want their team to deliver the coveted Premier Soccer League title.

The early success raised fans' expectations, leading them to believe that the long wait for league glory could come to an end this season.

The fans have always supported their team, and whenever standards seem to fall, they are the first ones to criticise the players and the coach equally.

Relebohile Mofokeng has now responded to criticism that intensified after the draw against Siwelele and said they need it in order to remain focused.