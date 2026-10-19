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Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Rejuvenated top scorer Mohamed Salah inspires Trabzonspor to crucial derby win over Besiktas as Andre Onana continues to shine

M. Salah
A. Onana
Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor vs Besiktas
Besiktas
Super Lig

Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable scoring form as Trabzonspor secured a vital 2-0 victory over Besiktas in Gameweek 8 of the Super Lig. The Egyptian winger sealed the win with a brilliant second-half finish, silencing critics following his bitter Liverpool departure and keeping his rejuvenated side firmly in the hunt for the domestic championship title.

  • Salah strikes in derby win

    Trabzonspor delivered a statement performance on Monday, defeating domestic rivals Besiktas 2-0 at Papara Park. Ozan Tufan opened the scoring in the 21st minute to give the hosts a deserved lead.

    However, the highlight of the evening belonged to Salah. In the 71st minute, the forward capitalised on a swift fast break. Meeting a precise low cross from the left flank provided by Franculino Dju, he unleashed a clinical left-footed strike that slipped straight through the legs of Besiktas goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, securing all three points and taking his season tally to eight goals.

  • Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Super Lig dominance

    The victory highlights the Egyptian's dominant start to his career in Turkey. Sitting outright as the top scorer in the division, he also boasts three assists, giving him a league-high 11 goal contributions. This stunning form comes as a major statement from a player many pundits wrote off following a highly frustrating final season in England. Trabzonspor have now climbed to fourth place on 16 points, trailing third-placed Fenerbahce only on goal difference, while pushing Besiktas down to fifth on 15 points.

  • Onana shines on loan

    At the other end of the pitch, Andre Onana has also found a new lease of life. The goalkeeper extended his loan spell in the summer after Manchester United made it clear he had no place in their squad. Under head coach Thomas Reis, Onana has been formidable. In his last three league outings, the Cameroonian has not conceded a single goal, making 15 vital saves. Against Besiktas, he provided a solid foundation, ensuring Trabzonspor maintained their composure to secure a crucial clean sheet.

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  • Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What next for Trabzonspor?

    Trabzonspor will aim to build on this impressive result and maintain their strong momentum. The club now have their sights firmly set on league leaders Galatasaray, who currently sit top with 19 points.

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