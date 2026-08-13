Reijnders have said yes to Al Qadsiah: €61 million deal, AC Milan also cash in

Former AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders will not stay at Manchester City. Just a year after joining the Citizens, the Dutch midfielder is leaving the Premier League to move to Saudi Arabia.
Following a difficult season in Pep Guardiola's final year at the Etihad, Reijnders could not alter his future even with Enzo Maresca on the bench and instead answered the call of the market, particularly the lucrative approach from Al-Qadsiah (Mateo Retegui's club), who have now finalised a financial agreement that also pleases AC Milan.