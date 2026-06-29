Referee and VAR criticised for not sending off Canada star for foul on Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena - 'It warranted a direct red card according to the law'

Despite Canada’s celebrations following Stephen Eustaquio's late winner, the match has been overshadowed by claims of a significant refereeing error.

Analyst Adel Akl of Youm7 has suggested that Niko Sigur should have been dismissed for a tackle on Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena in the 67th minute.

Akl was adamant that the Portuguese referee, Joao Pinheiro, and those in the VAR room failed to apply the rules of the game correctly.

Addressing the incident, Akl stated: "The referee and VAR also overlooked a deserved red card for Canada's Niko Sigur for playing too hard on South Africa's Teboho Mokoena in the 67th minute.

"The referee only issued a warning in the absence of VAR, even though the foul warranted a direct red card according to the law."