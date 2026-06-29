Referee and VAR criticised for not sending off Canada star for foul on Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena - 'It warranted a direct red card according to the law'
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Red card controversy surrounds Niko Sigur challenge
Despite Canada’s celebrations following Stephen Eustaquio's late winner, the match has been overshadowed by claims of a significant refereeing error.
Analyst Adel Akl of Youm7 has suggested that Niko Sigur should have been dismissed for a tackle on Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena in the 67th minute.
Akl was adamant that the Portuguese referee, Joao Pinheiro, and those in the VAR room failed to apply the rules of the game correctly.
Addressing the incident, Akl stated: "The referee and VAR also overlooked a deserved red card for Canada's Niko Sigur for playing too hard on South Africa's Teboho Mokoena in the 67th minute.
"The referee only issued a warning in the absence of VAR, even though the foul warranted a direct red card according to the law."
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Analyst slams officiating standards at World Cup
The criticism did not stop at a single incident, as the officiating throughout the game was deemed inconsistent.
Akl believes that the failure to punish Sigur with a red card is part of a worrying trend seen throughout the 2026 tournament, where officials have struggled to distinguish between different levels of foul play.
Akl expanded on his concerns regarding the standard of refereeing, noting:
"This comes as a continuation of the series of referees' poor judgment of the difference between recklessness, playing too hard, and also violent play.
"This happened in many matches during the group stage, which witnessed many cases where decisions were inconsistent between the on-field referee and also between the VAR referee."
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Penalty claims ignored early in the second half
Before the flashpoint involving Mokoena and Sigur, there were other moments where the officiating team was put under the microscope.
Akl pointed out that South Africa might have been lucky to escape punishment themselves shortly after the halftime interval.
The analyst argued that Aubrey Modiba committed a foul inside the penalty area in the 46th minute, which should have resulted in a spot-kick for the Canadian side.
Despite a silent review by the VAR team, play was allowed to continue without a penalty being awarded, leaving both sides feeling aggrieved by different decisions at various stages of the contest.
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Canada march on despite refereeing clouds
While the technical analysis focuses on the errors of Joao Pinheiro, the result remains etched in history for the North American nation.
Canada managed to navigate the pressure of the Round of 32 to book their place in the Round of 16 for the first time, regardless of the debates surrounding Sigur’s disciplinary escape.
For Bafana Bafana, the exit is a bitter pill to swallow, especially with experts suggesting that a numerical advantage in the final twenty minutes could have altered the outcome of the tie.
As Canada prepares for the next round, the debate over inconsistent VAR intervention continues to dominate the post-match narrative in South Africa.