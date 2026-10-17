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Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Red Arrows 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Sell the status and rent Naturena to serious teams; Please leave the coaching staff there; Amakhosi are in this situation because of Junior Motaung'

Kaizer Chiefs
CAF Confederations Cup
Premier Soccer League
Match report
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Red Arrows
T. Monyane
T. Mabaso

The Soweto giants made the trip to Zambia for the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round, but returned home with a narrow defeat despite deploying a notably defence-heavy line up. Fernando Da Cruz’s tactical approach failed to deliver the desired result, leaving Amakhosi with work to do as they look to turn the tie around in the second leg on home soil.

Red Arrows edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday afternoon, leaving Amakhosi to reflect on a frustrating outing.

The Glamour Boys were dealt an early setback when Thabiso Monyane was forced off through injury in the 30th minute and Thulani Mabaso made his way in.

Neither side managed to break the deadlock before the half-time whistle, but the hosts eventually found a breakthrough after the restart to secure a narrow victory.



GOAL takes a look at how the Amakhosi faithful reacted to the defeat.


  • Mduduzi Shabalala Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs brand unattractive

    In the past, SABC would have fought to broadcast Kaizer Chiefs games. Today, I suspect the brand has become so unattractive that securing broadcasting rights is no longer a priority. This brand has been seriously devalued - iTouchCandi


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Da Cruz will be sacked

    This guy isn't serious about winning will be sacked soon - MaskienL

    Please leave the coaching staff there 😫😫 - Enockmm

    Please leave Da Cruz behind if he doesn't win this game - Bongani Sambo

  • Tim Sukazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Chiefs is a donkey

    We must apologize to TS Galaxy admin; indeed, Kaizer Chiefs is a donkey, not a lion. You field 💯 defenders and still fail to keep a clean sheet - MarleneEurell


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  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kaizer Jr. costing Amakhosi

    Chiefs are in this situation because of Junior. The day he is no longer the SD, things will change - Prestige


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs is finished

    Ever since I made peace with the fact that Kaizer Chiefs is finished, this is no longer hurting to me 😭😭😭 - Lerutla_shelton


  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Sell the status

    Ayivalwe le team... Leave this whole thing, sell the status and rent Naturena to serious teams - AutopilotMondli


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Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

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