Red Arrows 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Sell the status and rent Naturena to serious teams; Please leave the coaching staff there; Amakhosi are in this situation because of Junior Motaung'

Red Arrows edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday afternoon, leaving Amakhosi to reflect on a frustrating outing.

The Glamour Boys were dealt an early setback when Thabiso Monyane was forced off through injury in the 30th minute and Thulani Mabaso made his way in.

Neither side managed to break the deadlock before the half-time whistle, but the hosts eventually found a breakthrough after the restart to secure a narrow victory.









GOAL takes a look at how the Amakhosi faithful reacted to the defeat.



