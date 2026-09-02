The summer of 2026 was no ordinary transfer window. It ranked among the most thrilling markets in the history of European football, a summer that saw clubs shatter their own records, others tear up and rebuild their entire projects, and blockbuster deals collapse at the eleventh hour despite being all but done.

Enzo Fernández joined Manchester City. Yan Diomande sealed a historic switch to Real Madrid. Bradley Barcola landed at Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah headed for the exit at Trabzonspor. Deal by deal, the mercato redrew the map of competition before a ball had been kicked in the new season.

This report runs through the standout moments of the European market: the business done by the giants, the stars who changed course, the transfers that fell through, the most expensive sales and signings, and the biggest winners and losers on the pitch. Together they paint the full picture of a summer nobody will forget in a hurry.