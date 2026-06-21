Rebuilding time over at Kaizer Chiefs! Fernando Da Cruz handed a clear mandate: 'Put this team together and win trophies'

Fernando Da Cruz is stepping into one of the highest-pressure jobs in African football, and the expectations from the Kaizer Chiefs faithful are already sky-high.

Following a campaign where the club finished empty-handed under the guidance of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, the mandate for the new man in charge is clear.

The club's decision to overhaul the technical bench came after a period of instability, but the patience of the supporters has worn thin.

Robson Muchichwa believes that Da Cruz must understand the unique demands of the Glamour Boys, where historical prestige means little if the trophy cabinet remains locked.







