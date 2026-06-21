Rebuilding time over at Kaizer Chiefs! Fernando Da Cruz handed a clear mandate: 'Put this team together and win trophies'
No more excuses for Amakhosi
Fernando Da Cruz is stepping into one of the highest-pressure jobs in African football, and the expectations from the Kaizer Chiefs faithful are already sky-high.
Following a campaign where the club finished empty-handed under the guidance of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, the mandate for the new man in charge is clear.
The club's decision to overhaul the technical bench came after a period of instability, but the patience of the supporters has worn thin.
Robson Muchichwa believes that Da Cruz must understand the unique demands of the Glamour Boys, where historical prestige means little if the trophy cabinet remains locked.
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The myth of the rebuilding phase
For many coaches, the first season at a new club is often written off as a period for construction and laying foundations.
However, Muchichwa has flatly rejected the idea that Da Cruz should be afforded such a luxury at Naturena. He is adamant that the club is too big to spend years in transition while their rivals collect titles.
Muchichwa was vocal about his stance when speaking to KickOff, making it clear that the fans are tired of hearing about long-term projects.
"We don't want a coach that will come here to build, no. You can't build at Kaizer Chiefs. We need a person who knows what he is doing, we need a person who will come and put this team together and win trophies," he said.
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French influence and tactical shifts
Despite the warning, there is a sense of cautious optimism regarding the tactical direction Da Cruz might take.
"Fernando, I think he is bringing in new mind and new thinking in the Kaizer Chiefs team," the legend added.
"If he is already here, then let's give him a chance because there is nothing we can do.
"Let's see what he has. He might be bringing something to the team, I don't know.
"The French coaches have that tendency of doing well at Kaizer Chiefs; mostly they tend to have what we need."
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Celebrating silverware over match wins
The core message for Da Cruz is that individual match victories are merely a means to an end.
For a club with the stature of Chiefs, the only true metric of success is the weight of the medals around the players' necks at the end of the season.
"We must celebrate trophies, not games.
"When Kaizer Chiefs fans are celebrating games while others are celebrating trophies, then there's a huge difference.
"So we don't need someone who will come here, start from the bottom, rebuilding the team.
"We need a coach who makes the players play as a team.
"This is not a small club where you need to build," Muchichwa concluded.