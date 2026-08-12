Reasons behind Thabang Matuludi’s absence refuted by Polokwane City coach Willy Moloto - ‘Every time people don’t see a player, they start with a talk’
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Moloto dismisses transfer rebellion claims
Polokwane City head coach Willy Moloto has addressed the growing narrative that Thabang Matuludi is being sidelined due to transfer friction.
The 27-year-old defender has become one of the most talked-about names in the South African top flight, with local giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns both credited with a strong interest in securing his signature.
Refuting the claims of a fallout, the coach was quick to label the speculation as mere gossip that arises whenever a key figure is missing from the matchday squad.
“There’s no such thing. Every time people don’t see a player, they start with the talk,” Moloto told FARPost.
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Fitness concerns and international hangover
The coach highlighted that Matuludi’s absence is rooted in practical footballing reasons rather than boardroom disputes.
Having represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the right-back returned to his club with physical concerns that have hampered his integration into the starting XI during the early weeks of the campaign.
Moloto pointed to these injury niggles as a primary factor in his selection process, alongside the general form of the players who have stepped into the void.
“Remember, Matuludi was also with Bafana Bafana [at the 2026 FIFA World Cup], and he picked up some knocks in training.
"The team has also been doing well, so sometimes there is no need to change.
"If it’s not broken, why fix it? He will get his chance—there are a lot of games.
"Let’s give the youngster [Surprise Manthosi] a chance.
"He did well even though he had some mistakes in the first half [in the league tie against Stellies on Tuesday,” he said.
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Building depth for a long season
Moloto emphasised that squad development and squad depth are driving the selection decisions, rather than off-field friction or any breakdown in the relationship between the player and the technical team.
By integrating younger players like Manthosi, the club is looking to ensure they are not overly reliant on a single individual, regardless of their status within the Bafana Bafana setup.
“The aim is also to introduce new players because if we keep relying solely on Thabang, who are we going to use when he’s unavailable tomorrow?” Moloto added, highlighting the necessity of having a prepared roster.
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Continuity remains the priority
The defender is yet to feature for ‘Rise and Shine’ this term, having missed the season opener through suspension before being left out of the squads during the 3-2 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns and the thrilling 3-3 draw with Stellenbosch FC.
Moloto explained that the initial suspension disrupted his rhythm, and the form of the replacement players has made it difficult to justify an immediate return to the lineup without proper reintegration into the training sessions.
“It’s not strictly about rotation.
"Remember the first game Matuludi was suspended.
"When he came back, we had just secured a win, and you cannot easily change a winning team.
"If you look at how we played against Sundowns, we did well.
"I want to maintain continuity in the team.
"Who knows, I might use him over the weekend,” Moloto concluded.
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