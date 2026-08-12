Reasons behind Thabang Matuludi’s absence refuted by Polokwane City coach Willy Moloto - ‘Every time people don’t see a player, they start with a talk’

The coach highlighted that Matuludi’s absence is rooted in practical footballing reasons rather than boardroom disputes.

Having represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the right-back returned to his club with physical concerns that have hampered his integration into the starting XI during the early weeks of the campaign.

Moloto pointed to these injury niggles as a primary factor in his selection process, alongside the general form of the players who have stepped into the void.

“Remember, Matuludi was also with Bafana Bafana [at the 2026 FIFA World Cup], and he picked up some knocks in training.

"The team has also been doing well, so sometimes there is no need to change.

"If it’s not broken, why fix it? He will get his chance—there are a lot of games.

"Let’s give the youngster [Surprise Manthosi] a chance.

"He did well even though he had some mistakes in the first half [in the league tie against Stellies on Tuesday,” he said.



