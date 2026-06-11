Real Madrid submit Bernardo Silva transfer offer as Jose Mourinho 'pushes' to sign Man City icon ahead of Barcelona & Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have officially entered the race for Silva, submitting a formal proposal to the 31-year-old following his exit from Man City. The move comes as a direct result of Mourinho’s influence, with the incoming Madrid boss - a fellow Portuguese and long-time admirer of the midfielder - actively pushing to bring Silva to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of his squad reconstruction.

As reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are now in advanced talks to secure Silva as a free agent. This development marks a dramatic shift in a saga that many believed was already settled in Barcelona’s favour, but the lure of working under Mourinho and joining the Spanish giants has complicated the playmaker's decision-making process.