Under contract with Real Madrid until June 2027, the 1999-born player comes off a season in which he made 42 appearances under first Xabi Alonso and then Alvaro Arbeloa, scoring 2 goals and laying on 9 assists for his team-mates. The former AC Milan player, who featured in Serie A from September 2020 to the summer of 2023 and racked up 124 appearances, 18 goals and one Serie A title, has always made it clear that he wants to stay in the Spanish capital and convince Mourinho to include him in the new technical project. But the arrival of a possible new rival in attack could change his situation and boost Juventus' hopes of convincing him to accept a transfer. One point to bear in mind is that, although Brahim's contract with Real formally expires on 30 June 2027, the parties have reportedly been in contact for some time over an extension until 2030. That is no small detail and could affect the transfer value of Juventus' target.