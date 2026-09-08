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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Real Madrid-Inter, two worlds compared: €7.7 billion against €2.1 billion. The richest in the world and the richest in Italy

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The comparison of the economic value between the two clubs facing each other at the Bernabeu tonight, both with their finances in profit

Real Madrid-Inter is not just a meeting of two of Europe's giants, but a comparison between two very different financial realities. According to estimates by Football Benchmark, cited by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the enterprise value of Los Blancos reaches €7.7 billion, while Inter's stands at €2.1 billion. Real are the most valuable club in the world, while Inter are Italy's richest, ahead of AC Milan and Juventus.

  • Gap widened over the last 20 years

    The gap has grown enormously over the last 20 years. In 2002-03, revenues stood at 193 million for Real and 162 for Inter. By 2024-25, they had risen to 1.161 billion and 546 million respectively. The stadium and the global reach of the two brands also help explain the difference: the new Bernabéu generated €360 million last season, four times the €90 million of the Meazza, while on social media Real are closing in on half a billion followers compared with Inter's 100 million. Commercial income tells the same story: the Madrid shirt is worth around €240 million a year, Inter's €72 million.

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  • Both with a positive balance sheet

    When it comes to management, though, the two clubs are surprisingly alike. Real Madrid have posted a profit in every set of accounts since Florentino Pérez became president, taking that run to 26 straight profitable financial years. Inter, after the €35 million profit of 2024-25, are now preparing to post a second consecutive positive set of accounts, despite the absence of the extraordinary revenues tied to the Champions League final and the Club World Cup.

  • Opposite models

    Two club models at opposite ends of the spectrum, then, yet both driven by the search for economic sustainability. The analysis concludes by highlighting how Real have grown revenue by far more than sporting costs, while Inter have stayed on the path of rationalising spending and also benefited from refinancing debt on more favourable terms.

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