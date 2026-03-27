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Adhe Makayasa

Barcelona fear the worst for Raphinha as Carlo Ancelotti explains Brazil winger's half-time substitution against France

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Raphinha was withdrawn at half-time during Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to France due to a muscle issue. The Barcelona winger, a vital component of the Selecao’s attacking trident, was replaced by Luiz Henrique after a promising opening 45 minutes in the United States. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, his fitness remains a primary concern for the technical staff.

  • A premature exit in Boston

    The friendly clash at Gillette Stadium marked Raphinha’s 37th appearance for the national team since his debut in 2021, but it ended prematurely for the 28-year-old. Despite a bright start where he troubled the French backline with his signature off-the-ball movement, the Barcelona star failed to emerge for the second half, and his absence was felt as a 10-man France side held onto their lead, leaving Ancelotti to field questions regarding the severity of the winger's physical condition.

    According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's medical staff made contact with Raphinha and are seriously concerned that he has sustained an injury that may rule him out for a period.

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    Ancelotti’s tactical assessment

    Despite the result, Ancelotti was quick to defend the performance of his starting attackers while clarifying the medical necessity behind the half-time change. The Italian tactician prioritised the welfare of his players over chasing a result in a warm-up fixture.

    Ancelotti told reporters: "I think Raphinha played very well. He had some muscle discomfort at the end of the first half and we had to substitute him, but he had many opportunities and very good movement off the ball. And Vini always tries; he always makes the difference. A striker cannot always score, but the work done by both of them was good."

  • Shrugging off the Neymar chants

    The defeat in Boston was played out against a backdrop of fans calling for the omitted Neymar, but Ancelotti remained steadfast in his support of the players who showed character against the World Cup favourites. He noted: "Right now we have to talk about those who are here, who played, who gave everything, who showed character, who worked very hard. And I am satisfied. I think today's game makes it very clear to me that we can compete with the best teams in the world. I have no doubt about that."

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  • Brazil v France - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    A Florida fitness test

    Brazil now travels to Orlando to face Croatia on Tuesday, a fixture that serves as the final high-profile dress rehearsal before the World Cup begins in June. Raphinha's participation remains a significant doubt, and Ancelotti may opt to give Henrique a starting opportunity to build rhythm. The medical staff will be monitoring the winger's recovery closely, as any prolonged absence would be a blow to Barcelona’s domestic ambitions and Brazil’s preparations.

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