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Rangers vs Kaizer ChiefsTwitter
Steve Blues

Rangers 1 - 1 Kaizer Chiefs: Fernando Da Cruz opens his account with a creditable draw in closed doors, pre-season friendly in Spain

Kaizer Chiefs
Rangers
Club Friendlies
F. Da Cruz
D. McInnes
Premier Soccer League
S. Ndlovu
N. Ngcobo
M. Vilakazi
L. Maboe
W. Duba
F. Silva
Premiership
L. Shankland
F. Curtis
L. Kelly
J. Souttar

Amakhosi's new French coach oversaw his first friendly match in charge on Sunday evening and saw his side take a deserved lead only for them to be undone in the 89th minute when Findlay Curtis scored with a looping cross-come-shot that went in at the far post for the match to end all square.

  • Rangers vs Kaizer ChiefsRangers

    Match report

    The match was played behind closed doors so information is scarce.

    What is known is that Kaizer Chiefs took a 77th minute lead through striker Etiosa Ighodaro but could not hold on to the lead.

    In the 89th minutes they conceded an equaliser after Findlay Curtis beat new Chiefs signing Renaldo Leaner with a dipping ball that dropped into the far post.

    Chiefs starting XI: Petersen (Captain), Monyane, Mako, Miguel, Msimango, Ndlovu, Maboe, Baartman, Vilakazi, Chislett, Silva.

    New signing Renaldo Leaner, Pule Mmodi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Zitha Kwinika, Asanele Velebayi, Reeve Frosler and Kabelo Nkgwesa all got a run out in the second half.

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  • Rangers equaliser

    Footage of Findlay Curtis' 89th minute goal has leaked online.



  • Match gallery





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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ELCHE-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    What's next for Kaizer Chiefs

    Amakhosi will next be in action on July 15 when they face Al Kholood who finished 14th in the Saudi Pro League last season.

    Then it's on to on Elche CF on 18 July 18, who finished 15th place in LaLiga, avoiding relegation by just one point.

Club Friendlies
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Rangers
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West Ham United
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