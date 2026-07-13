Rangers 1 - 1 Kaizer Chiefs: Fernando Da Cruz opens his account with a creditable draw in closed doors, pre-season friendly in Spain
- Rangers
Match report
The match was played behind closed doors so information is scarce.
What is known is that Kaizer Chiefs took a 77th minute lead through striker Etiosa Ighodaro but could not hold on to the lead.
In the 89th minutes they conceded an equaliser after Findlay Curtis beat new Chiefs signing Renaldo Leaner with a dipping ball that dropped into the far post.
Chiefs starting XI: Petersen (Captain), Monyane, Mako, Miguel, Msimango, Ndlovu, Maboe, Baartman, Vilakazi, Chislett, Silva.
New signing Renaldo Leaner, Pule Mmodi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Zitha Kwinika, Asanele Velebayi, Reeve Frosler and Kabelo Nkgwesa all got a run out in the second half.
Rangers equaliser
Footage of Findlay Curtis' 89th minute goal has leaked online.
Match gallery
- AFP
What's next for Kaizer Chiefs
Amakhosi will next be in action on July 15 when they face Al Kholood who finished 14th in the Saudi Pro League last season.
Then it's on to on Elche CF on 18 July 18, who finished 15th place in LaLiga, avoiding relegation by just one point.
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