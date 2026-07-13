Rangers 1 - 1 Kaizer Chiefs: Fernando Da Cruz opens his account with a creditable draw in closed doors, pre-season friendly in Spain

The match was played behind closed doors so information is scarce.

What is known is that Kaizer Chiefs took a 77th minute lead through striker Etiosa Ighodaro but could not hold on to the lead.

In the 89th minutes they conceded an equaliser after Findlay Curtis beat new Chiefs signing Renaldo Leaner with a dipping ball that dropped into the far post.

Chiefs starting XI: Petersen (Captain), Monyane, Mako, Miguel, Msimango, Ndlovu, Maboe, Baartman, Vilakazi, Chislett, Silva.

New signing Renaldo Leaner, Pule Mmodi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Zitha Kwinika, Asanele Velebayi, Reeve Frosler and Kabelo Nkgwesa all got a run out in the second half.