Ramovic now sends a cease-fire plea to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena - 'I don't have more energy'

GOALSeth WillisRamovic now sends a cease-fire plea to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena - 'I don't have more energy'Premier Soccer LeagueTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaSead RamovicTS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has poured cold water on his beef with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena ahead of their Wednesday meeting. Galaxy eliminated Downs from Carling KnockoutRamovic & Mokwena have been throwing words at each otherThe Rockets coach ready to move on