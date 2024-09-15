Morena Ramoreboli of Jwaneng Galaxy and Jose Riveiro of Orlando PiratesGOAL GFX
Seth Willis

Ramoreboli happy to 'make big Orlando Pirates make defensive substitutions' despite two mistakes but Riveiro adamant 'it is not over'

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueGalaxyJ. Riveiro

The Nedbank Cup champions claimed a massive result this weekend to stand a chance of making it to the group stage of the annual competition.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pirates played Galaxy on Saturday in Caf CL preliminary round
  • Bucs managed to get a vital win away
  • Riveiro and Ramoreboli react to the result
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below