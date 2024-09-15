Ramoreboli happy to 'make big Orlando Pirates make defensive substitutions' despite two mistakes but Riveiro adamant 'it is not over'
The Nedbank Cup champions claimed a massive result this weekend to stand a chance of making it to the group stage of the annual competition.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Pirates played Galaxy on Saturday in Caf CL preliminary round
- Bucs managed to get a vital win away
- Riveiro and Ramoreboli react to the result