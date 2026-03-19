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Rakow v Fiorentina LIVE 0-0: Kean gives it a go

Watch Rakow v Fiorentina live: the second leg of the Conference League round of 16

Building on their 2-1 first-leg lead, Fiorentina travel to Raków in Poland in search of a place in the Conference League quarter-finals. The Viola have the chance to qualify for the fourth consecutive year, keeping alive a dream that Florence is trying to savour in a season that has been anything but straightforward. Kick-off is at 6.45 pm at the Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków.  



  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    4' – Kean breaks into the box and shoots, only for Svarnas to parry the ball away. The ball falls back to the Italian striker, but he is unable to convert the rebound

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  • MATCH REPORT

    RAKOW v FIORENTINA 0-0

    GOALS:


    RAKOW (3-4-2-1): Zych; Tudor, Racovitan, Svarnas; Ameyaw, Repka, Struski, Jean Carlos; Makuch; Brunes, Lopez. Manager: Tomczyk

    FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Christensen; Dodô, Pongracic, Comuzzo, Parisi; Ndour, Fagioli, Fabbian; Harrison, Kean, Fazzini. Manager: Vanoli


    REFEREE: Munuera

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Ekstraklasa
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Legia Warszawa
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Serie A
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